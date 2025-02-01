Insider Says Browns Could Have Interest In Intriguing QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make a couple of months from now.

They need a quarterback, but they could also get their hands on a generational prospect.

Both Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter look like superstars in the making, and the prospect of getting either of them is quite enticing.

Of course, that would also mean that they wouldn’t be able to get any of the top two quarterback prospects in this class.

With that in mind, NFL analyst ‘Chopz’ asked Browns insider Tony Grossi whether the team could consider taking Jaxson Dart later in the draft.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, Grossi admitted that he didn’t know why that wouldn’t be a possibility.

The Ole Miss product had a great week in the days leading to the Senior Bowl at Mobile, Alabama, and he’s one of the most notorious risers in the pre-NFL Draft process.

Most scouts agree that the talent gap between Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and the rest of the pack is smaller than expected.

This is reminiscent of the 2022 NFL Draft class when Kenny Pickett was the first quarterback off the board at No. 20.

That’s a draft class that also featured the likes of Matt Corral, Malik Willis, and Desmond Ridder, none of which turned out to be stars.

Given that, it might be wiser for them to pursue a guaranteed option like Carter or Hunter.

Whoever they take at quarterback will most likely be a project, so they might take one in the latter rounds instead.

NEXT:

Jameis Winston Wins Notable Award