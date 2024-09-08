Andrew Siciliano Has Simple Message Ahead Of Today’s Game

Last week, the legendary voice of the Cleveland Browns – Jim Donovan – announced a new bout with cancer as he stepped away from a job he’s held since the team’s rebirth in 1999.

Cleveland called an audible, putting Andrew Siciliano in that role for the season and possibly beyond after Donovan shared his retirement news.

On his first day on the job, Siciliano had a message for the fans he would soon be speaking to during the team’s season-opening contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Siciliano shared the message on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – with an image showing fans how to watch and listen to coverage of today’s game.

“Good morning, friends,” Siciliano said in the post, adding, “Happy football. Talk to you later.”

Siciliano is a veteran television and radio broadcaster who has more than a decade’s experience working in multiple roles for the NFL.

In 2005, Siciliano began working as the host for NFL Sunday Ticket Red Zone, a role he held until 2023.

Last year, Siciliano served as the play-by-play voice for Big Ten Conference football games on NBC.

This year, the 50-year-old broadcaster worked for the Los Angeles Rams as their play-by-play announcer for preseason games, unknowingly in preparation to take over a role that Donovan held for more than a quarter century.

Siciliano served as an announcer last season when Donovan had to step away for multiple games.

Browns’ fans will get their second helping of Sicilano’s calls this afternoon when Cleveland hosts the Cowboys.

