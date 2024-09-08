Browns Legend Jokes That He’s Ready To Make Plays Against Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best – if not the best – defenses in the entire league.

Jim Schwartz turned a solid unit into an elite one.

They need to find more consistency and be as good on the road as they’re at home, but barring a major string of injuries, they should have the right personnel to do so.

Even if they lose a guy or two in the secondary, they might have a replacement nearby already.

In the latest edition of his show, Browns legend Hanford Dixon jokingly claimed that he felt like he could still have a few plays in him (via X).

If Myles Garrett is rushing the QB, a particular #Browns legend wouldn't mind taking a few snaps in the secondary. "To hell with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks! Hanford Dixon is ready for a few plays!" – @HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/BvDRD29bxG — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) September 7, 2024

He argued that if he knew that Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith were by his side rushing the quarterback, he could still hold his own and bump some wide receivers out there.

He even jokingly claimed that he could go against the likes of Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb for a couple of plays.

Fortunately for Kevin Stefanski, he still has Greg Newsome, Denzel Ward, and Martin Emerson Jr. to anchor the secondary defense, but it’s nice to know that he’s willing to help if needed.

All jokes aside, the Browns will have their work cut out for them in the first game of the season, but that stout defense should have an edge over Mike McCarthy’s team.

The Dallas Cowboys arrived in Ohio as 2.5-point underdogs for a reason, and it’ll be up to the Browns to honor that favorite status by starting the season strong.

NEXT:

Bubba Ventrone Believes Kickoff Excitement Will Build In Week 1