Analyst Reveals First Look At Bailey Zappe As A Brown

The Cleveland Browns lost more than a football contest two weeks ago to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Indeed, the Browns also lost their starting quarterback.

Last week, Cleveland announced that starter Deshaun Watson underwent season-ending surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles after falling to the ground without being hit against the Bengals.

To prepare for their second consecutive season with Watson sitting out more than half the year due to an injury, Cleveland turned to Kansas City’s practice squad, signing quarterback Bailey Zappe off the Chiefs’ reserve unit.

He arrived in Cleveland last week, but with Jameis Winston manning the offense, Zappe’s day consisted of watching his new team capture their second win of the season from the sidelines.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared to X one of the first videos of Zappe playing for his new team on Thursday as the quarterback made a touchdown pass to Michael Woods II in the clip.

I was out last week so here's a quick video of #Browns QB Bailey Zappe for you. pic.twitter.com/qffEYRLBZX — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2024

Zappe had been with the New England Patriots since being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the AFC East organization.

In two seasons with the Patriots, Zappe played in 14 contests and made eight starts.

Zappe was 4-4 in those starts as he completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 2,053 yards and 11 touchdowns during his New England career.

The quarterback also threw 12 interceptions in those appearances, manning the underwhelming Patriots offense.

In addition to Zappe and Winston, the Browns also have second-year player Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the quarterback room, and Zappe will most likely remain Cleveland’s third option at the position.

NEXT:

Stat Shows How Impressive Jameis Winston Is At Converting Third Downs