Another Coaching Candidate Has Rejected The Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ head coaching search has taken another turn, as one of the top remaining candidates has decided to step away from the process.

On Thursday, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reported that Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will no longer be interviewing for the position, despite being scheduled to meet with the team in person.

“Breaking: #Chargers DC Jesse Minter is not interviewing for the #Browns HC job today as scheduled, likely because he feels like he has other HC opportunities that are more certain, sources tell clevelanddotcom,” Cabot wrote.

Breaking: #Chargers DC Jesse Minter is not interviewing for the #Browns HC job today as scheduled, likely because he feels like he has other HC opportunities that are more certain, sources tell clevelanddotcom. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 22, 2026

Minter had been viewed as one of the more intriguing younger candidates on the Browns’ list. At just 43 years old, he built a strong reputation for his work with the Chargers’ defense. His withdrawal further narrows a candidate pool that has already seen multiple changes over the past week.

Earlier this week, former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel removed himself from consideration. Other candidates have taken new jobs, accepted coordinator roles elsewhere, or chosen to pursue opportunities they view as more stable.

Minter’s decision appears to be driven by confidence that another head coaching opportunity will materialize, and possibly sooner than what Cleveland is prepared to offer.

Multiple reports have suggested that the Browns have been methodical, even slow, in how they are conducting interviews.

Cabot and other insiders have also noted that Cleveland’s quarterback situation continues to loom over the process.

With uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson’s future, Shedeur Sanders’ development, and whether the team will draft or acquire another quarterback, some coaches may be hesitant to commit. For first-time head coaches in particular, inheriting an unstable quarterback room can be a major deterrent.

At this point, Cleveland’s remaining top options appear to center around Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, and a small group of veteran offensive minds still under consideration.

Udinski, in particular, has gained traction inside the building. The 30-year-old would become the youngest head coach in NFL history if hired, and multiple reports indicate the Browns are very intrigued by his leadership style, intelligence, and background.

Schwartz remains the experienced fallback option.

NEXT:

Skip Bayless Sounds Off On Falcons For Hiring Kevin Stefanski