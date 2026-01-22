Skip Bayless Sounds Off On Falcons For Hiring Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski’s time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an end, but he is now moving on to the Atlanta Falcons. But even though he’s with a new team, the work he did with the Browns is following him. Speaking on The Arena: Gridiron, Skip Bayless gave his brutally honest take on Stefanski, saying he isn’t the right fit for the Falcons.

Bayless doesn’t care for how Stefanski handles himself and feels he didn’t treat his quarterbacks well in Cleveland.

“I think he’s smug. I think he’s arrogant. I’ll give it a D as in dumb, as in dud. I don’t like him. I don’t like the way he comes across. I don’t like the way he treated Baker. I don’t like the way he handled Shedeur. I think he thinks he’s always the smartest guy in the building and the locker room, and he wants the credit more than the quarterback should get the credit. He’s not the right fit or the right flavor for this team,” Bayless said.

Stefanski’s relationship with former QB Baker Mayfield is once again in the news after Mayfield made some very harsh and negative statements about his time with the Browns. Bayless obviously agrees with Mayfield in that dispute.

And when it comes to Shedeur Sanders, Bayless isn’t alone with his thinking that Stefanski didn’t give him enough time on the field during his rookie season. Again and again, fans called on Stefanski to let Sanders suit up, but it was only when Dillon Gabriel was hurt that Sanders was called upon to be a starter.

Bayless feels that Stefanski considers himself smarter than everyone else, but the Falcons obviously like what they heard from him during the interview process. Since his hiring, he has been hard at work assembling his staff, including former Browns employees.

Things didn’t end well for Stefanski and the Browns, but it cannot be denied that he did lead the team to success. After all, he was named AP NFL Coach of the Year twice.

Despite that, Bayless isn’t convinced, and he thinks that the problems that plagued Cleveland could follow Stefanski to Atlanta. Bayless feels that Stefanski doesn’t connect with players and doesn’t treat them right.

If that’s true, Falcons fans will soon turn on him.

