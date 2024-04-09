Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, April 9, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Anthony Walker Jr. Explains Why He Left The Browns

Anthony Walker Jr. Explains Why He Left The Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns defender Anthony Walker Jr.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were dealt a big blow in the offseason.

While Anthony Walker Jr. had struggled with injuries since arriving in Berea, he was also a very productive part of the team when available.

Nonetheless, despite being a bit of a fan favorite and an integral piece of the defense, the Browns never truly stood a chance to get him back for a third season.

According to a report by Spencer German of Browns Digest, the talented linebacker was looking forward to getting as far from Cleveland’s blistering cold as possible.

That’s why, as soon as his agent talked to him about the opportunity to come back home and sign with the Miami Dolphins, it was an easy call for him:

“It wasn’t hard at all,” Walker said. “I stressed to my agent it was very, very important to get me out the cold. I was sick of it. I hadn’t been home in a while. I was in the Midwest since I was 17 years old.”

A Northwestern product, Walker had grown sick and tired of the cold weather and was eager to take his talents to South Beach.

Born in Miami, there’s no doubt that making that kind of adjustment isn’t for everybody.

Cleveland’s inclement weather has been a factor that has hampered the team’s ability to land top-notch free agents for years; it has also happened to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Guardians.

Walker had earned plenty of love and respect in Cleveland for all the work he did with the community.

Now, it’ll be up to veterans Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush to pick up the slack for Jim Schwartz’s defense.

As for Walker, he’ll hope to put his injury woes behind him after having two injury-plagued seasons with the Browns.

NEXT:  Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Greg Newsome
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome

Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Greg Newsome

15 mins ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Suggests Notable Defender For Browns To Target

40 mins ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Insider Questions Motive For Browns With Upcoming Visit

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Former Player Notes Key Date For Potential Greg Newsome Deal

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Top TE Prospect To Visit Browns This Week

5 hours ago

2018 NFL Draft logo

Top Safety Prospect Reportedly Visited Browns Last Week

23 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Top RB Prospect Making Pre-Draft Visit With Browns

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Former Player Predicts Ken Dorsey's Impact On Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

PFF Notes 'Perfect' Pick For Browns At No. 54

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Coach Spotted Chatting With Star QB

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Posts Cryptic Message On Social Media

1 day ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Browns Recently Met With Washington LB

2 days ago

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Has A Warning About Browns' 2024 Schedule

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Browns First-Round Pick Makes An Admission About His Injuries

2 days ago

Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Defender Opens Up About Facing Baker Mayfield

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar talks with Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown before the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins on September 25, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Bernie Kosar Remembers Important Day Of His Browns Career

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry walks the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Draft Analyst Explains What Makes Most Sense For Browns At No. 54

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Tulane QB Reportedly Had A Visit With The Browns

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Myles Garrett Starred In Curious Encounter In Tokyo

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt

Insider Reveals Who Was Behind Alex Van Pelt Firing

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Reportedly Set To Reveal Notable Uniform Change This Month

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Spotted At Notable NCAA Game

3 days ago

Former Tennessee QB Joe Milton

Browns Hosted QB Prospect On Top 30 Visit This Week

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Questions Deshaun Watson's Comments About His Health

4 days ago

Browns Nation