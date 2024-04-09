Anthony Walker Jr. Explains Why He Left The Browns

The Cleveland Browns were dealt a big blow in the offseason.

While Anthony Walker Jr. had struggled with injuries since arriving in Berea, he was also a very productive part of the team when available.

Nonetheless, despite being a bit of a fan favorite and an integral piece of the defense, the Browns never truly stood a chance to get him back for a third season.

According to a report by Spencer German of Browns Digest, the talented linebacker was looking forward to getting as far from Cleveland’s blistering cold as possible.

That’s why, as soon as his agent talked to him about the opportunity to come back home and sign with the Miami Dolphins, it was an easy call for him:

“It wasn’t hard at all,” Walker said. “I stressed to my agent it was very, very important to get me out the cold. I was sick of it. I hadn’t been home in a while. I was in the Midwest since I was 17 years old.”

Anthony Walker Jr. made it pretty clear why he wasn't going to re-sign with #Browns this offseason: https://t.co/y8SCUwEmZ4 — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) April 9, 2024

A Northwestern product, Walker had grown sick and tired of the cold weather and was eager to take his talents to South Beach.

Born in Miami, there’s no doubt that making that kind of adjustment isn’t for everybody.

Cleveland’s inclement weather has been a factor that has hampered the team’s ability to land top-notch free agents for years; it has also happened to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Guardians.

Walker had earned plenty of love and respect in Cleveland for all the work he did with the community.

Now, it’ll be up to veterans Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush to pick up the slack for Jim Schwartz’s defense.

As for Walker, he’ll hope to put his injury woes behind him after having two injury-plagued seasons with the Browns.

NEXT:

Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Greg Newsome