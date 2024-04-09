Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Greg Newsome

Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski believe the Cleveland Browns can never have enough good cornerbacks.

Perhaps that is what made speculation about a Greg Newsome II trade somewhat suspect.

Indeed, Berry made it a point to squash those rumors during the recent NFL meetings.

Now, JPAFootball is citing Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot’s news that the Browns will pick up Newsome’s fifth-year option.

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: The #Browns are expected to pick up the 5th year option on cornerback Greg Newsome’s contract, per @MaryKayCabot pic.twitter.com/WtSJOg6ujb — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) April 9, 2024

Cleveland has until May 2 to make things official regarding their plans for Newsome.

But Cabot says the decision has been made and the team will guarantee his $13.4 million salary for 2025.

Newsome has improved every season since Berry selected him 26th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He came up with his first two career interceptions last season.

More impressively, he was credited with 14 passes defended, working from both the slot and the outside.

Jim Schwartz’s defense helped Newsome pick up four tackles for a loss, a QB hit, and half of a sack.

There was still legitimate discourse about whether the Browns would keep Newsome around for a fifth season.

Berry subsequently drafted Martin Emerson, whose coverage skills earned him a role opposite Denzel Ward.

More than a few analysts wonder if Newsome’s salary is too much for a third corner.

Emerson is eligible for his contract extension during Newsome’s fifth season.

Of course, guaranteeing his salary does not prevent Cleveland from trading Newsome, and could enhance his value.

Newsome can step into a CB1 or CB2 role, making his fifth-year guarantee a bargain for another team.

