Baker Mayfield: “I Feel Disrespected”

Baker Mayfield isn’t thrilled with how his relationship with the Cleveland Browns is ending.

The quarterback appeared on the YNK Podcast, and discussed his time with Cleveland.

Toward the tail end of the interview, Mayfield let’s loose with some negative feelings and emotions.

“I feel disrespected, 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I’ve had four different head coaches in four years… a bunch of different coordinators… I’m just looking for stabilization right now, I know what I need to do for me to be the best version of me”.

Baker Mayfield on the @ynk_podcast: “I feel disrespected — 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I've had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators." pic.twitter.com/Eok9peq7Vc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 13, 2022

There’s certainly plenty to unpack here, so let’s dive right in.

Watson In, Mayfield Out

It’s not the first time Mayfield has called out fans of the brown and orange.

After the Lions win this year, he blasted fans for booing the team and himself.

This new saga started to unfold when the Browns expressed interest in pursuing Deshaun Watson.

Once Mayfield learned the team wanted Deshaun, he wanted out.

Baker Mayfield wants out — the 2018 first-round pick just asked the Cleveland Browns to trade him after reports the team was in pursuit of Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/gPLMTjmeRJ — TMZ (@TMZ) March 17, 2022

As the reigning starting quarterback, Mayfield had to deal with the emotion of his team considering another option.

Not the easiest task in the world, but Jimmy Garoppolo handled the Trey Lance selection just fine in San Francisco.

We never heard a peep from Jimmy G on that matter.

Baker, however, had quite the opposite reaction.

Mayfield typed up an emotionally-charged letter and shared it across social media.

In it, he described not knowing what the future held despite giving the franchise everything he had.

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

Of course, later that month the trade for Watson went through.

He Said, She Said

Baker is basically saying the Browns blindsided him by their actions this offseason.

Whether he is referring strictly to the deal for Watson or other quarterback interests from the front office is still unclear.

Andrew Berry admitted last month that he has regrets over how communication went down throughout the ordeal.

Berry apparently told Mayfield’s agent that they would be evaluating other quarterback options at the NFL Combine.

However, he did not clarify a meeting with Watson would be taking place. A couple of days later Watson became a Brown.

That’s likely the sequence of events Mayfield is specifically referencing with his comments on disrespect.

In one sense, one can sympathize with that kind of sudden and drastic career path change.

On the other hand, it’s a high-stakes business.

These things, tough as they can be, absolutely happen.

The truest “pros” take it in stride and come out the other side better.

Airing out grievances over a podcast might not be the best look to prospective trade partners.

West Coast Bound?

Speaking of trade partners, Baker later says in the podcast that Seattle is his most likely destination.

Baker says Seattle is his most likely next destination.. — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) April 13, 2022

That’s been a consistent rumor as Seattle is in need of a quarterback for their rebuild after losing Russell Wilson.

Seattle’s front office can’t exactly love Mayfield’s comments, though.

What if they get him and eventually look to upgrade?

Will another podcast be recorded about disrespect?

Will another odd comment about booing fans in their cubicle at work come to light?

“I would love to show up to somebody’s cubicle and just boo the shit out of them and watch them crumble.” – Baker Mayfield (Via @ynk_podcast @justmike)

pic.twitter.com/7QGvnfbwFi — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 13, 2022

It’s a dangerous game that Mayfield continues to play on social media.

I have nothing against athletes wanting their side of the story told.

However, when it becomes a consistent thing that starts to gain more traction than anything on the field, that’s a problem.

Even if Mayfield truly feels disrespected by the Browns organization, there are better ways to handle it.