Analyst Reveals What’s Standing Out Most Early In Browns Training Camp

After the Cleveland Browns had an encouraging series of minicamps and OTAs, it was still unknown how Todd Monken was going to carry that over into his first NFL training camp as a head coach. It’s been less than a week, but nothing has changed about Monken’s no-nonsense style and the culture he is trying to build.

So, there should be confidence that the 60-year-old can maintain that energy even when camp starts to become a grind later on. It bodes well for the Browns’ outlook this season, and it could be a clear indication that the plan is to win now rather than operate with an eye toward the future.

Analyst Earl D Mauldin revealed what’s standing out most early in Browns camp, and it is the way Monken is focused on accountability.

“The biggest thing that stands out is Todd Monken’s leadership. When you get that attention to detail and level of intensity early on, it says a lot about their approach to this upcoming season,” Mauldin said.

"The biggest thing that stands out is Todd Monken's leadership." "There's certainly a noticeable attention to detail. His intensity, his mentality…is perfect for this team." 🚨 @earldapearl_216 and @Spencito_ on one observation from the early days in #Browns training day pic.twitter.com/CMmzbunnFx — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 1, 2026

A perfect example of this was Monken’s reaction to a recent training camp practice. He expressed a great deal of frustration about the offense, specifically the pre-snap penalties committed by the offense. However, he vowed he would not change his principles regarding the importance of cadence, saying that the players need to raise their level to the necessary standard.

Not only does Monken have to deal with a completely rebuilt offensive line, but he also has to factor in the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders as he looks to install his offense. The sooner he can get those two facets working in tandem, the quicker the entire unit can reach its potential.

Monken also seems to have a way to connect with the young players on the Browns roster. That is a very good quality, as they added 10 players in the 2026 NFL Draft to a seven-player class from the previous year who all contributed in some way as rookies.

There will be many more challenges for Monken to face in the month ahead, but so far, he looks to be up to the task of getting the Browns fully prepared for the 2026 season.

NEXT:

Insider Says Browns Could Make Surprising QB Roster Move