Analyst Has Notable Observation About Browns’ Defense In Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns may be a bit disappointed with what they have seen from quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders so far in training camp. But that may have more to do with the Browns’ elite defense than anything else.

Watson has thrown some interceptions, and Sanders has relied on checkdowns while taking turns running the first-team offense. Fortunately, that means the Browns’ defense looks like it will remain among the NFL’s elite, even without Myles Garrett, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason.

Analyst Spencer German made a notable observation about that unit in training camp, saying it’s not an easy group to contend with.

“Whoever’s going against this first-team defense right now, it is tough sledding. Guys like Mason Graham and Mike Hall are living in the backfield. Quincy Williams is everywhere, Carson Schwesinger is everywhere. Denzel [Ward] is breaking up all these passes,” German said.

Of course, it could be argued that the defense looks so good because it is competing against the Browns’ offense. With a rebuilt offensive line still a long way from being a cohesive unit, and two quarterbacks who have notable shortcomings, the unit should be able to dominate until the other side of the ball gets up to speed.

Even with that consideration, any concern that there would be a drop-off without Garrett and former coordinator Jim Schwartz has been alleviated. The Browns still have considerable talent at every level of the defense, and German did not even mention edge rusher Jared Verse, who has taken on a leadership role in a very short time with the team.

First-time coordinator Mike Rutenberg is seen as a perfect fit because he will run a scheme very similar to Schwartz’s. Hopefully, the challenge of facing this defense every day in practice will have the Browns’ offense better prepared to face opponents during the regular season.

Last season, the Browns ranked fourth in total defense, third in pass defense and 16th in rushing defense. They allowed 22.3 points per game, which was 14th in the league.

Cleveland will have to lean on that defense early in the season, as the new-look offense will face the daunting task of playing six of the first nine games on the road.

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