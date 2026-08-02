Insider Names Browns’ Best Preseason Riser In History

One of the highlights of NFL training camp is seeing an unheralded player make such an impression that he earns an unexpected spot on the roster. Then, if he goes on to make an impact during the regular season, it becomes even more exciting.

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most prominent success stories in that scenario. Back in 2005, Josh Cribbs made an impression that was impossible to ignore.

Insider Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN has named Cribbs the Browns’ best preseason riser in history, as the undrafted quarterback out of Kent State went on to become an All-Pro kick returner.

“Cleveland moved the dynamic athlete to wide receiver and returner — the latter of which Cribbs had no experience in. Cribbs adjusted quickly to his new positions and earned his way onto the Browns’ active roster after a handful of big returns in the preseason. He went on to set a franchise record with 1,094 return yards as a rookie, earned a six-year extension and played 10 years in the NFL as one of the most dangerous return specialists in league history,” Oyefusi wrote.

Cribbs was placed in some elite company by ESPN, alongside other NFL training camp legends. That list includes Zach Thomas of the Miami Dolphins, Terrell Davis of the Denver Broncos, Wayne Chrebet of the New York Jets, and Victor Cruz of the New York Giants.

Despite a college career in which he established Kent State records for total offense, rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns, completions, attempts, and passing yards, Cribbs was not selected in the 2004 NFL Draft. After drawing interest from several teams, he chose to sign with the Browns, based on the plans they had for him.

Cribbs had never returned kicks before, but he quickly adapted to his new role. During his eight-year career with the Browns, he returned 387 kickoffs for a franchise record 10,015 yards and eight touchdowns, and returned 195 punts for 2,154 yards and three touchdowns. He earned three Pro Bowl selections and was named to the NFL All-Decade team for the 2000s.

After brief stints with the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts, he last played in 2014. He still ranks third in NFL history in kickoff return yardage and second in touchdowns. Cribbs was added to the Browns Legends program in 2020, and the 43-year-old maintains ties to the organization through his popular podcast.

Who knows, maybe there is someone at this year’s Browns training camp who can follow in Cribbs’ very impressive footsteps.

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