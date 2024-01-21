Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Baker Mayfield Makes Honest Admission About His Prior NFL Experiences

Baker Mayfield Makes Honest Admission About His Prior NFL Experiences

By

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

 

As he was lighting up the Philadelphia Eagles in his first playoff game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield was looking like the confident, elite quarterback that Cleveland Browns fans once fell in love with.

While he eventually fell out of favor in Cleveland following on-and-off struggles under center, Mayfield seems to have come into his own in Tampa Bay.

However, there have been plenty of bumps in the road along the way, and Mayfield recently opened up about some of them (via Brent Sobleski on Twitter).

It’s hard to imagine that a player like Mayfield, who plays with as much moxie as any quarterback in the league, could lose his confidence.

On the other hand, it’s hard to imagine any player who has been through as much as Mayfield has to have any confidence at all.

He went from being the number one overall draft pick and a franchise quarterback, to playing for three teams in two years, including two stints as a backup role.

Therefore, Browns and Buccaneers fans alike are happy to see Mayfield back where he belongs – in a starting role for a playoff team.

Now in his sixth year in the NFL, Mayfield had the best statistical year of his career with the Buccaneers, finishing with just over 4,000 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 94.6.

He’s also coming off the best playoff game of his career, as he threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles.

Hopefully, he can keep building his confidence and keep the magic rolling as the Buccaneers take on the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Houston Texans helmet

Browns To Interview Texans Coach For OC Job

13 mins ago

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Ken Dorsey

Browns Interview Former QB for OC Opening

2 hours ago

Former Carolina Panthers running backs coach Duce Staley

Browns Have Reportedly Offered RB Coach Position To 1 Person

2 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Reporter Says Browns Should Go For AFC South OC

7 hours ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Browns Fan Reveals Nice Gesture From Dorian Thompson-Robinson

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson #4 looks on prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Shares Honest Thoughts About C.J. Stroud

1 day ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas

Analyst Defends Myles Garrett Against Recent Criticism

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Send 2 More Players To The Pro Bowl

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Reporter Questions Potential Kevin Stefanski Change

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Flacco Reveals His Thoughts On Potential Return To Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stump Mitchell Sends Farewell Message To Browns Fans

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Opens Up On Playing Right After Bonfire Accident

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Claims Browns' Recent Changes Are About 1 Person

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jim Donovan Sheds Light On Browns Coaching Changes

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Houston Texans scores a 37 yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Former Browns Coach Notes 'Awful' Body Language In Loss To Texans

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Reveals His Thoughts On If Joe Flacco Could Return To Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Analyst Has Strong Belief On Why Browns Made Coaching Moves

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Says 1 Browns Position Group Needs To Improve

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Defender Clarifies Unclear Tweet

4 days ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 talks with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Alex Van Pelt Confirms His Status With The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Stats Show David Njoku's Notable Progression In The Last 3 Seasons

4 days ago

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Fans React To Recent Browns' Coaching Changes

4 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns watches during a 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Insider Reveals Internal Reactions To Browns' Offensive Staff Changes

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Corey Coleman

Former Browns 1st Rounder Is Joining New League

5 days ago

Browns To Interview Texans Coach For OC Job

No more pages to load