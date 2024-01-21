Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns To Interview Texans Coach For OC Job

Browns To Interview Texans Coach For OC Job

By

Houston Texans helmet
(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

 

With the 2023 season behind them, the Cleveland Browns are shaking things up with their coaching personnel.

They just fired Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt, and it’s expected that head coach Kevin Stefanski may be giving up play-calling duties in the future.

Therefore, the Browns are in the market for a full-fledged offensive coordinator, complete with play-calling duties.

One of their top candidates right now is Jerrod Johnson, and he’s expected to interview with the Browns early this week (via Jeremy Fowler on Twitter.)

As Fowler mentions in his tweet, Johnson is the current quarterbacks coach for the Houston Texans, but he’s looking to move up in the coaching world and become an offensive coordinator.

Johnson is a former quarterback who played college ball at Texas A&M before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010 as an undrafted free agent.

He then bounced around the league, joining numerous practice squads but never seeing any playing time in the NFL.

However, he’s had substantially more luck as an NFL coach and has enjoyed numerous roles for different organizations, often moving upward as he went along.

Before joining the Texans as their quarterbacks coach, Johnson was the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings, as well as an offensive quality control coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

At just 35 years old, Johnson would be one of the youngest offensive coordinators in the league.

Aside from Johnson, the Browns have interviewed Andy Dickerson, the offensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks, and are expected to interview Tim Kelly, the OC for the Tennessee Titans.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Ken Dorsey

Browns Interview Former QB for OC Opening

2 hours ago

Former Carolina Panthers running backs coach Duce Staley

Browns Have Reportedly Offered RB Coach Position To 1 Person

2 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Reporter Says Browns Should Go For AFC South OC

6 hours ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Browns Fan Reveals Nice Gesture From Dorian Thompson-Robinson

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson #4 looks on prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Shares Honest Thoughts About C.J. Stroud

1 day ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas

Analyst Defends Myles Garrett Against Recent Criticism

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Send 2 More Players To The Pro Bowl

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Reporter Questions Potential Kevin Stefanski Change

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Flacco Reveals His Thoughts On Potential Return To Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stump Mitchell Sends Farewell Message To Browns Fans

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Opens Up On Playing Right After Bonfire Accident

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Claims Browns' Recent Changes Are About 1 Person

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jim Donovan Sheds Light On Browns Coaching Changes

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Houston Texans scores a 37 yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Former Browns Coach Notes 'Awful' Body Language In Loss To Texans

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Reveals His Thoughts On If Joe Flacco Could Return To Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Analyst Has Strong Belief On Why Browns Made Coaching Moves

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Says 1 Browns Position Group Needs To Improve

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Defender Clarifies Unclear Tweet

4 days ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 talks with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Alex Van Pelt Confirms His Status With The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Stats Show David Njoku's Notable Progression In The Last 3 Seasons

4 days ago

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Fans React To Recent Browns' Coaching Changes

4 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns watches during a 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Insider Reveals Internal Reactions To Browns' Offensive Staff Changes

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Corey Coleman

Former Browns 1st Rounder Is Joining New League

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Send Classy Message To Joe Flacco On Special Date

5 days ago

Browns Interview Former QB for OC Opening

No more pages to load