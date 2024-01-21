Browns To Interview Texans Coach For OC Job

With the 2023 season behind them, the Cleveland Browns are shaking things up with their coaching personnel.

They just fired Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt, and it’s expected that head coach Kevin Stefanski may be giving up play-calling duties in the future.

Therefore, the Browns are in the market for a full-fledged offensive coordinator, complete with play-calling duties.

One of their top candidates right now is Jerrod Johnson, and he’s expected to interview with the Browns early this week (via Jeremy Fowler on Twitter.)

#Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is expected to interview for #Browns and #Saints OC jobs some time early this week, per source. A hot candidate coming off his work with C.J. Stroud. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 21, 2024

As Fowler mentions in his tweet, Johnson is the current quarterbacks coach for the Houston Texans, but he’s looking to move up in the coaching world and become an offensive coordinator.

Johnson is a former quarterback who played college ball at Texas A&M before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010 as an undrafted free agent.

He then bounced around the league, joining numerous practice squads but never seeing any playing time in the NFL.

However, he’s had substantially more luck as an NFL coach and has enjoyed numerous roles for different organizations, often moving upward as he went along.

Before joining the Texans as their quarterbacks coach, Johnson was the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings, as well as an offensive quality control coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

At just 35 years old, Johnson would be one of the youngest offensive coordinators in the league.

Aside from Johnson, the Browns have interviewed Andy Dickerson, the offensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks, and are expected to interview Tim Kelly, the OC for the Tennessee Titans.