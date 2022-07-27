Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Baker Mayfield Reacts To Browns Jersey On Fan

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Browns Jersey On Fan

By

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Baker Mayfield probably wasted little time changing the predominant color of his wardrobe recently.

And it looks like he wants his fans to do the same if his reaction to a Cleveland Browns #6 jersey is any indication.

Mayfield walked past a crowd of fans on his way to the Carolina Panthers practice field today.

And he had a quick statement for the fan in the orange and white jersey,

“Put that jersey away!” he chided, carrying his new silver, black and blue helmet.

It wasn’t an angry or malicious taunt at the fan.

But it was a clear message that his Browns days are behind him, and a new chapter starts.

Mayfield watchers are looking for a more volatile statement about how his offseason transpired.

But so far, Mayfield has not taken the bait, save for admitting he looks forward to playing Cleveland September 11.

 

Mayfield A Sure Bet To Start?

In his few public statements since the trade, Mayfield sounds like he is the starter for Carolina.

But fellow 2018 draft pick Sam Darnold isn’t ceding the position just yet.

At a presser before camp, Darnold said he and Mayfield are “cool”, but…

“We’re both in our eyes the starting quarterback for this team right now,” Darnold said. “And that’s how we’re both going to view it. So, it’s just about going out there and competing, and that will be fun.”

Head coach, Matt Rhule, plans on splitting the starting reps between the two.

And he is no rush to announce the winner of the full-on position battle.

Mayfield and Darnold have been starters since entering the league, and neither is anxious to lose that status.

Each enters free agency after the 2022 season, making this competition more than a job battle.

Millions of dollars are on the line for whoever loses the opportunity to showcase his wares this season.

 

Meanwhile, In Berea… 

Deshaun Watson reported to camp with the rookies last week.

But today kicks off the full camp, much to the delight of Browns fans.

As a team, the off-field concerns of the Browns starting quarterback are on the back burner.

And practice continues as if nothing is going on that could affect things.

But even if Watson is subjected to a shorter suspension than expected, some adjustments have to be made.

Jacoby Brissett has to get some starting reps in preparation for Week 1.

But if there are concerns, you’d be hard-pressed to hear them from the Browns players or coaches.

And folks seem just as interested to watch Josh Rosen battle Josh Dobbs for the QB-3 position.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
3 Browns Players Who Could Rise Up The Depth Chart In Camp
Atlanta Falcons v Buffalo Bills
Can Josh Rosen Beat Out Jacoby Brissett For A Possible Starters Role?
browns helmets
2 Browns Players Who Could Surprise In 2022

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 Browns Players Who Could Rise Up The Depth Chart In Camp

No more pages to load