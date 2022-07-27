Baker Mayfield Reacts To Browns Jersey On Fan

Baker Mayfield probably wasted little time changing the predominant color of his wardrobe recently.

And it looks like he wants his fans to do the same if his reaction to a Cleveland Browns #6 jersey is any indication.

Mayfield walked past a crowd of fans on his way to the Carolina Panthers practice field today.

Baker to a fan holding his Browns jersey: “Get that jersey outta here.” pic.twitter.com/jDkZcoqp8K — Schuyler Callihan (@Callihan_) July 27, 2022

And he had a quick statement for the fan in the orange and white jersey,

“Put that jersey away!” he chided, carrying his new silver, black and blue helmet.

It wasn’t an angry or malicious taunt at the fan.

Baker Mayfield is ready for the Browns: "I'm not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that's not one I've marked on the calendar already" via @daringantt pic.twitter.com/lRjfo1IDvN — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 12, 2022

But it was a clear message that his Browns days are behind him, and a new chapter starts.

Mayfield watchers are looking for a more volatile statement about how his offseason transpired.

But so far, Mayfield has not taken the bait, save for admitting he looks forward to playing Cleveland September 11.

Mayfield A Sure Bet To Start?

In his few public statements since the trade, Mayfield sounds like he is the starter for Carolina.

But fellow 2018 draft pick Sam Darnold isn’t ceding the position just yet.

At a presser before camp, Darnold said he and Mayfield are “cool”, but…

“We’re both in our eyes the starting quarterback for this team right now,” Darnold said. “And that’s how we’re both going to view it. So, it’s just about going out there and competing, and that will be fun.”

Head coach, Matt Rhule, plans on splitting the starting reps between the two.

#Panthers HC Matt Rhule said Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield will split first-team reps in camp. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 27, 2022

And he is no rush to announce the winner of the full-on position battle.

Mayfield and Darnold have been starters since entering the league, and neither is anxious to lose that status.

Each enters free agency after the 2022 season, making this competition more than a job battle.

Millions of dollars are on the line for whoever loses the opportunity to showcase his wares this season.

Meanwhile, In Berea…

Deshaun Watson reported to camp with the rookies last week.

But today kicks off the full camp, much to the delight of Browns fans.

As a team, the off-field concerns of the Browns starting quarterback are on the back burner.

And practice continues as if nothing is going on that could affect things.

#Browns Stefanski says Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett will both “get a ton of reps” in camp. Has a plan but will pivot as necessary pic.twitter.com/wYWarMBWVI — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 27, 2022

But even if Watson is subjected to a shorter suspension than expected, some adjustments have to be made.

Jacoby Brissett has to get some starting reps in preparation for Week 1.

But if there are concerns, you’d be hard-pressed to hear them from the Browns players or coaches.

And folks seem just as interested to watch Josh Rosen battle Josh Dobbs for the QB-3 position.