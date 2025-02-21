Bears WR Makes Pitch For Myles Garrett To Join Team

When Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett made his trade request on February 3rd, the Browns’ player specifically asked to join a contender for the upcoming season.

Teams such as the Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders, and Detroit Lions were immediately categorized as potential trade partners for the Browns should the organization decide to grant Garrett’s request.

Another potential trade destination includes the Bears as Chicago has several young offensive players for first-year head coach Ben Johnson to build around in 2025.

Chicago’s fans would certainly welcome the six-time Pro Bowler after last year’s dismal defensive performance, and several players will likely pitch their franchise as a playoff contender for several years to come.

One Bears wide receiver did just that when Rome Odunze made a strong pitch to have Garrett join Chicago during the offseason.

“Myles Garrett is coming to the Bears. That’s what I need to happen. Myles, c’mon brother,” Odunze said.

Rome Odunze recruiting Myles Garrett to the Bears? 👀👀 (Via sportsseriously on TikTok) pic.twitter.com/u68DsK1bU3 — PFSN (@PFN365) February 18, 2025

Garrett would immediately improve the team’s defensive line.

Last year, the Bears surrendered the sixth-most offensive yards to opponents, and Chicago allowed the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL.

Under the team’s previous coaching staff, Chicago finished the season with only 40 sacks.

Garrett alone could increase that total as the defender had 14 sacks in each of the last four seasons, becoming the first player since 1982 to accomplish this feat.

The 6-foot-4 defensive end also became the youngest player to achieve his 100th career sack, doing so one week before he turned 29 years old last season.

