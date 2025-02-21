Browns Nation

Friday, February 21, 2025
Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Draft Expert Believes Big Ten RB Prospect Would Be Great Fit With Browns
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

The debate surrounding what the Cleveland Browns will do in the 2025 NFL Draft has centered around the organization’s intentions for their second overall selection in April.

Yet the Browns could be one of the most active franchises in the draft as Cleveland owns double-digit selections this year.

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry has often referred to his draft process as being similar to one an expansion franchise would employ, looking at the best available player at each pick regardless of the team’s need for the position.

Analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes the Browns could find a strong value at one position if Cleveland uses one of the franchise’s latter-round draft picks to select a running back.

Jeremiah believes Cleveland could be eyeing a Big Ten player from Iowa as a potential fit in the team’s offense and shore up their running back room.

Daniel Jeremiah named Kaleb Johnson as one of the best rookie RB fits for the Browns wide zone offense because of his ability to make one cut, put a foot in the ground and go,” Spencer German shared about Jeremiah’s recent remarks. 

Johnson was an All-American last season for the Hawkeyes, finishing the season with 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The junior running back recorded 188 receiving yards on 22 receptions, scoring two more times in Iowa’s passing game attack.

Cleveland’s selection of Johnson would be a homecoming for the player as he’s originally from Hamilton, Ohio.

Jeremiah also named Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson and the Ohio State duo of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson as potential fits for the Browns.

Browns Nation