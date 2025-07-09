Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, July 9, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Ben Roethlisberger Turns Heads With Jab At Browns

Ben Roethlisberger Turns Heads With Jab At Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Ben Roethlisberger Turns Heads With Jab At Browns
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

It’s been almost three years since Ben Roethlisberger’s last game against the Cleveland Browns.

However, the Ohio native and Pittsburgh Steelers legend still has no love lost for his former AFC North rival.

That’s why it wasn’t a surprise to hear him take yet another shot at the Browns on his “Footbahlin” podcast.

Roethlisberger, who won the Super Bowl twice with the Steelers, claimed he wouldn’t be a good fit with the Browns because he was a winner.

“It’d be hard to fit into Cleveland because I win,” he said, via Matthew Luciow.

The only way for the Browns to turn the tables will be to someday gain bragging rights over the Steelers, and that should start this season.

The Steelers are trying to put an end to their postseason win drought, and they made big moves, like trading for D.K. Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey, and signing Aaron Rodgers, to do so.

However, Cleveland could force Pittsburgh to change its plans and finally look to rebuild.

Defeating them won’t be an easy task, given the Steelers’ strong defense and savvy head coach.

But the Browns should be heading into this season under the radar, as not many people think they’re going to be a contending team.

Kevin Stefanski might be coaching for his job, and the Browns need to play with the hunger and determination of a team looking to turn around their narrative once and for all.

NEXT:  Hanford Dixon Sends Message To Browns Players Ahead Of Training Camp
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation