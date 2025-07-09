Ben Roethlisberger Turns Heads With Jab At Browns

It’s been almost three years since Ben Roethlisberger’s last game against the Cleveland Browns.

However, the Ohio native and Pittsburgh Steelers legend still has no love lost for his former AFC North rival.

That’s why it wasn’t a surprise to hear him take yet another shot at the Browns on his “Footbahlin” podcast.

Roethlisberger, who won the Super Bowl twice with the Steelers, claimed he wouldn’t be a good fit with the Browns because he was a winner.

“It’d be hard to fit into Cleveland because I win,” he said, via Matthew Luciow.

Big Ben on if he was a Brown: “It be hard to fit into Cleveland because I win.” 😂😂#steelers 🎥Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger pic.twitter.com/be1KYrgpv8 — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) July 8, 2025

The only way for the Browns to turn the tables will be to someday gain bragging rights over the Steelers, and that should start this season.

The Steelers are trying to put an end to their postseason win drought, and they made big moves, like trading for D.K. Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey, and signing Aaron Rodgers, to do so.

However, Cleveland could force Pittsburgh to change its plans and finally look to rebuild.

Defeating them won’t be an easy task, given the Steelers’ strong defense and savvy head coach.

But the Browns should be heading into this season under the radar, as not many people think they’re going to be a contending team.

Kevin Stefanski might be coaching for his job, and the Browns need to play with the hunger and determination of a team looking to turn around their narrative once and for all.

