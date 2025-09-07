Fans Are Calling For Browns Player To Be Cut After Sunday’s Loss

The Cleveland Browns walked away from Week 1 with more questions than answers after falling 17-16 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland showed flashes of the team many hoped to see this season.

The defense created opportunities and the offense moved the ball effectively at times. But critical mistakes proved costly when it mattered most.

Much of the blame fell on rookie kicker Andre Szmyt after his struggles in his NFL debut. Many called for his immediate release despite his strong preseason showing.

“Andre Szmyt has to be cut. No excuse. Bring back Hopkins or whatever you have to do but we can’t rock with him,” one fan wrote, while another added, “do NOT let Andre Szmyt into the locker room he is FIRED.” “We outplayed the Bengals that’s all that matters. Cut Andre Szmyt and spend all of practice on catching.” One more fan noted. “Cut Andre Szmyt.” Additional comments echoed the same sentiment.

The first-year player missed two crucial kicks that could have changed the outcome entirely.

Szmyt earned the starting job over veteran Dustin Hopkins after a perfect preseason. He connected on all three field goal attempts and extra points during exhibition games.

That success made his regular-season debut even more disappointing.

The rookie’s first mistake came after Cedric Tillman’s touchdown early in the third quarter. Szmyt missed the extra point that would have given Cleveland a 17-14 lead.

His second miss proved even more damaging. With just over two minutes remaining, his 36-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right, denying the Browns a chance to take the lead.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski publicly backed his kicker after the loss. The coaching staff remains committed to Szmyt’s development rather than making a quick change.

His college production at Syracuse and experience in alternative leagues helped him beat out Hopkins, who struggled with consistency last season.

Cleveland now faces a quick turnaround with a road trip to Baltimore on deck.

