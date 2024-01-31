Johnny Manziel Has Clear Response To Potential NFL Return

Not so long ago, Johnny Manziel made Cleveland Browns fans believe.

The Texas A&M star had become a nationwide sensation and the most exciting player to watch in all of football.

He was a brand by himself, a guy who knew how to have fun and monetize his name long before he became a professional.

Unfortunately, his career just didn’t pan out.

It was as disappointing as it was short-lived.

It’s been a while since we last saw Manziel on the field.

And that’s not going to change any time soon.

Recently, he took to Twitter to deny any potential rumor of a comeback after a picture of him wearing a Miami Dolphins hat hit social media.

Absolutely not, my time for football has came and went. I just love Tua and Mike McDaniel so I’m always going to show support. Im a fan of people in the sport of football, not teams… https://t.co/N5O6T26Qph — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 30, 2024

He claimed that his time in football is a thing of the past, and he’s just a fan of the game regardless of the team.

Manziel’s talents were undeniable, and he proved to be made to play under the bright lights.

Unfortunately, his questionable work ethic and off-field scandals took a toll on a once-promising career.

He couldn’t get the help he needed in time and ended up drifting away from everything that made him a good player.

He’s bounced back and gotten his life back together ever since.

However, from that to going back to the NFL or any sort of competitive football is a huge stretch.

He’s been away from the game for a very long time, and he’s come to peace with the way his career ended.