Bengals Legend Has High Praise For Browns WR

Cedric Tillman had a pair of big catches in the Cleveland Browns‘ Hall of Fame Game victory Thursday night.

Since arriving in Ohio, he’s drawn a lot of attention and praise from coaches and observers alike.

And a recent social media post from Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson seems to validate Tillman’s status.

“He was the real deal at Tennessee, scouts must not allow (the) injury to ignore special abilities, Hyatt & Tillman are up next,” wrote Johnson.

Johnson refers to Tillman’s ankle surgery that cost him half of his final season at Tennessee.

He was the real deal at Tennessee, scouts must do their due diligence & homework & not allow injury to ignore special abilities, Hyatt & Tillman are up next. https://t.co/HWeTSUool8 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 5, 2023

His diminished stat line dropped Tillman behind 10 other wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He wasn’t even the first wide receiver taken from his own team as Jalin Hyatt came off the board one pick earlier.

Hyatt took full advantage of Tillman’s injury time to force his way into Chad Johnson’s post.

The 73rd overall draft pick turns heads in the New York Giants training camp as much as the 74th pick does in Berea.

And the debate over which former Tennessee Volunteer was the better choice might take a while to settle.

Another Hall of Fame Opinion

In case Tillman needs more validation, Chad Johnson’s post replies to the opinion of another notable player.

NFL Rookie Watch quoted Hall of Fame wide receiver, Randy Moss, who also thinks highly of Tillman.

Moss thinks the Browns’ rookie is the best receiver to enter the NFL over the past 15 years.

That would put Tillman ahead of some stellar players, including Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.

As a point of emphasis, Moss went on to say,

Cedric Tillman is reportedly thought to be the “best young receiver” to enter the NFL in the past 15 years by Randy Moss (HOF WR). Moss also said it’s “not even close” and that every owner in the NFL should be “pissed” they passed on him. Tillman led the Browns in receiving in… pic.twitter.com/xLhOD4LEwJ — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 5, 2023

“It’s not even close, and every owner in the NFL should be pissed that they passed on him.”

Despite Moss’s assessment, Tillman has some work to do to break into the Browns’ starting lineup.

Unlike some other recent rookie receivers, the Browns did not bring him in to be their WR-1.

Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Elijah Moore are not going to cede their roles easily.

But if Tillman breaks out like Johnson and Moss expect, something will have to shift in Cleveland’s game plan.