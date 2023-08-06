Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Bengals Legend Has High Praise For Browns WR

Bengals Legend Has High Praise For Browns WR

By

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cedric Tillman had a pair of big catches in the Cleveland Browns‘ Hall of Fame Game victory Thursday night.

Since arriving in Ohio, he’s drawn a lot of attention and praise from coaches and observers alike.

And a recent social media post from Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson seems to validate Tillman’s status.

“He was the real deal at Tennessee, scouts must not allow (the) injury to ignore special abilities, Hyatt & Tillman are up next,” wrote Johnson.

Johnson refers to Tillman’s ankle surgery that cost him half of his final season at Tennessee.

His diminished stat line dropped Tillman behind 10 other wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He wasn’t even the first wide receiver taken from his own team as Jalin Hyatt came off the board one pick earlier.

Hyatt took full advantage of Tillman’s injury time to force his way into Chad Johnson’s post.

The 73rd overall draft pick turns heads in the New York Giants training camp as much as the 74th pick does in Berea.

And the debate over which former Tennessee Volunteer was the better choice might take a while to settle.

 

Another Hall of Fame Opinion

In case Tillman needs more validation, Chad Johnson’s post replies to the opinion of another notable player.

NFL Rookie Watch quoted Hall of Fame wide receiver, Randy Moss, who also thinks highly of Tillman.

Moss thinks the Browns’ rookie is the best receiver to enter the NFL over the past 15 years.

That would put Tillman ahead of some stellar players, including Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.

As a point of emphasis, Moss went on to say,

“It’s not even close, and every owner in the NFL should be pissed that they passed on him.”

Despite Moss’s assessment, Tillman has some work to do to break into the Browns’ starting lineup.

Unlike some other recent rookie receivers, the Browns did not bring him in to be their WR-1.

Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Elijah Moore are not going to cede their roles easily.

But if Tillman breaks out like Johnson and Moss expect, something will have to shift in Cleveland’s game plan.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Kevin Stefanski Gives Update On Greg Newsome II Injury

37 mins ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns talks with Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets after the Browns defeated the Jets 21-16 in the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns Troll Aaron Rodgers While Praising Dorian Thompson-Robinson

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Announce Series of Personnel Moves

1 day ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dawand Jones Posted Notable Stat Line In His NFL Debut

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Analyst Comments On Huge Expectations For Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a 16-yard touchdown run by Demetric Felton Jr. during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Talks About Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Debut

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Joy Taylor Talks Fair Expectations For Deshaun Watson In 2023

2 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns talks with Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets after the Browns defeated the Jets 21-16 in the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns QB Reveals Post-Game Advice From Aaron Rodgers

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Offense Leads NFL In 1 Financial Category This Season

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns React To Nick Chubb's Position On NFL Top 100 List

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Analyst Predicts Big Season For Browns Rookie WR

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns OC Names 3 WRs Who Have Excelled In Training Camp

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Reporter Names The Team's 'Face Of The Franchise'

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insiders Rank Deshaun Watson Among His QB Counterparts

5 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Former NFL Player Puts Browns At The Same Level As Bengals

5 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tony Grossi Shares Thoughts On Browns During Training Camp

6 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Juan Thornhill Is Showing His Skills At Browns Practice

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Connects With David Njoku For Big TD In Practice

7 days ago

Cornerback Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

Elijah Moore, Denzel Ward Star In Must-See Duel At Practice

7 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Browns Incident At Practice

7 days ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Juan Thornhill Believes Browns Have a Super Bowl Winning Team

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Discusses Pressure Situation Between Deshaun Watson and Kevin Stefanski

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Keep Teasing Bengals Over Alternate Helmets

2 weeks ago

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Stefanski Praises Elijah Moore's Work Ethic

1 week ago

Kevin Stefanski Gives Update On Greg Newsome II Injury

No more pages to load