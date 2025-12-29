Bengals Make Decision About Joe Burrow’s Status For Browns Game

The Cleveland Browns have just one more game in the regular season, and it’ll be against a team that is also already eliminated from the playoffs. But just because the Cincinnati Bengals’ season is over, that doesn’t mean they will be without quarterback Joe Burrow in Week 18.

On Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Burrow will suit up against the Browns. Cincinnati is attempting to end the season on a three-game winning streak and give its star quarterback another reason to stick around.

“Bengals QB Joe Burrow will play against the Browns, coach Zac Taylor said. Taylor said that gives the team the best chance to win. Cincinnati trying to close the season with a 3-game win streak,” Ben Baby wrote.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow will play against the Browns, coach Zac Taylor said. Taylor said that gives the team the best chance to win. Cincinnati trying to close the season with a 3-game win streak. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 29, 2025

Like many Cincinnati fans, Burrow has been frustrated with the state of his team, and there has been speculation about him possibly departing from the Bengals in the offseason. Ending the season with three consecutive wins might silence those concerns.

Burrow has appeared in just seven games this season, picking up 1,573 yards and 14 touchdowns during that time. During his absence, former Browns QB Joe Flacco has picked up the slack.

The Browns are feeling good after their impressive victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17, but life could be harder against Burrow and the Bengals, especially since they have something to prove.

This final game will be a test for both teams. The Bengals want to end the season on a high note and hope to keep Burrow happy, while the Browns would love a two-game win streak that positions them for next year.

Beyond searching for a win, the Browns will go into Week 18 attempting to build more chemistry among teammates and giving Shedeur Sanders more confidence as the starting quarterback. There is just one final chance to see how he performs this year, so the Browns want to watch closely before they start what could be a very consequential offseason.

NEXT:

Report: Browns Have Had Talks With Former GMs