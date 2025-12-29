Report: Browns Have Had Talks With Former GMs

The Cleveland Browns’ season may be just about over, but there is a lot happening behind the scenes. As the players prepare to participate in their final game of 2025, ownership and the front office are quietly developing plans.

According to Josina Anderson, the Browns have met with two former NFL general managers: Chris Grier and Tom Telesco. And while that may sound like bad news for Cleveland’s current GM, Andrew Berry, there is no clarity about what’s next for him.

“New: I’m told the #Browns have met with former GM’s Chris Grier and Tom Telesco, to gather perspectives & for exploratory talks on potentially adding senior voices, per league sources. It’s customary to connect with available personnel on the market during Carousel Season,” Anderson wrote.

On X, Anderson said the Browns sat down with Grier and Telesco “to gather perspective & for exploratory talks on potentially adding senior voices.” None of that means that Berry is losing his job.

In fact, Berry could be part of these talks with Grier and Telesco, and he may be the reason they happened in the first place. There is no evidence that this happened without Berry’s approval or involvement.

Grier has had multiple roles in the league, although he was most recently the GM for the Miami Dolphins for nearly ten years. Meanwhile, Telesco was general manager for the Los Angeles Chargers and then the Las Vegas Raiders.

This report might get Browns fans talking, but it doesn’t give them much information. The only thing it does confirm is that the team is intent on getting better next season and wants to hear from experienced NFL figures who have valuable voices and opinions.

Berry has received a lot of pushback this season because of Cleveland’s lackluster record, and there is definitely a lot of uncertainty about what’s next for him. The Browns are talking with other professionals who would be qualified to replace him, but that doesn’t mean they will.

