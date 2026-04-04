Todd McShay Is Hearing Interesting Draft Rumor About Browns

It should not be any surprise to hear that the Cleveland Browns are seriously considering selecting an offensive lineman with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Despite rebuilding that unit with some veteran free agents this offseason, the Browns still have a glaring need at left tackle that could be addressed at that spot.

The Browns also have the No. 24 overall pick. So, they could wait until later in the first round to add an offensive tackle, where the value of the prospect might be more fitting.

However, analyst Todd McShay said he is hearing something interesting about the Browns’ draft plans, which is that they are looking to select tackle Kadyn Proctor of Alabama with their first pick rather than waiting to see if he falls to their latter selection.

“I had another person that I trust say there’s some real stuff with the Browns and Proctor. I circled back to the first person, and I said, ‘When you were talking about Proctor and the Browns, were you talking about 24 or 6?’ He said, ‘My understanding was 6,'” McShay said.

Proctor would be considered a reach if he were to be taken at No. 6. McShay has him ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect in this year’s draft, just slightly behind ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr., who has him ranked at No. 14. The Athletic has Proctor ranked at No. 20, and Pro Football Focus has him at No. 27.

So, drafting him at No. 6 would be a considerable risk for the Browns, especially if a more highly rated prospect such as Francis Mauigoa of Miami is still on the board. Cleveland has also been linked to Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling as high as the No. 6 pick, which could indicate that the team is committed to taking a left tackle with that choice, no matter who it might be.

If the Browns do covet Proctor, they might be best served to work out a trade down into an area of the draft where he is likely to still be available. A potential swap with the Dallas Cowboys that would include the No. 12 overall pick could satisfy that scenario.

Cleveland will almost certainly leave the first round with an offensive lineman, but it must be careful it doesn’t overpay to do so.

NEXT:

Browns Linked To Intriguing Playmaker In NFL Draft