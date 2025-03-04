Bernie Kosar Is A Big Fan Of 2 QB Prospects In 2025 Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and fans and analysts alike are putting in lots of work on their analysis of the upcoming crop of players, hoping to hit it big with their predictions.

Many put together mock drafts and predictions for specific players and positional groups, and Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders have emerged as the top two quarterbacks of the class.

Some people are higher on Ward, others higher on Sanders, but most people have a distinguished preference between the two.

Bernie Kosar does not, as he outlined on ESPN Cleveland, indicating that there’s room for both players to succeed.

“I have really high expectations for those two guys,” Kosar said.

.@BernieKosarQB is a big fan of BOTH Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. "I have really high expectations for those two guys." pic.twitter.com/V1defUtNGI — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 3, 2025

Kosar, a legend within the Cleveland Browns’ organization, is confident that both players can have lavish NFL careers.

Selfishly, he’d like his favorite team to draft one of them and develop them into a fantastic NFL quarterback, but it’s one step at a time for the Browns, who are hoping to rebuild this team over the next several seasons.

Quarterback is typically where teams start in today’s day and age, and this team has certainly been vocal about their quarterback room.

Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Jameis Winston haven’t been the answer, so it will be interesting to see who the team brings in next, either a rookie, a veteran free-agent, or perhaps, a combination of the two.

Kosar seems content with either player, which should give fans confidence that the organization has two strong options to choose from, hopefully giving them more margin for error in what is viewed as a weak QB class.

