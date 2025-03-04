Browns Announce Upcoming Free Agents On Roster

The NFL has one week remaining before the 2025 season kicks off and free agent negotiations can begin.

For the Cleveland Browns, it will be a busy time as the organization has more than two dozen players eligible for free agency next week.

Cleveland announced all 26 players who can become free agents in March on their social media platforms.

The Browns have 19 unrestricted free agents who can sign with any team when the new NFL season begins on March 12th.

Running back Nick Chubb headlines the skilled offensive players, a group that includes tight ends Jordan Akins and Geoff Swaim, quarterback Jameis Winston, running back D’Onta Foreman, fullback/center Nick Harris, and wide receivers Elijah Moore and James Proche II.

On the offensive line, the Browns have tackles Hakeem Adeniji, Geron Christian, James Hudson III, and Jedrick Wills, as well as guards Michael Dunn and Germain Ifedi, who will become free agents on March 12th.

Defensively, the Browns have only five players who can become unrestricted free agents this month: defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II, linebackers Devin Bush and Khaleke Hudson, and corners Tony Brown II and Mike Ford Jr.

Three players will become restricted free agents, meaning that the Browns have the opportunity to match any deals they may negotiate.

Those Cleveland players are safety D’Anthony Bell, defensive end James Houston, and quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Four Browns can become exclusive rights free agents on March 12th, meaning that Cleveland can re-sign these players for one-year contracts at the league minimum to retain their services.

Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, running back John Kelly Jr., linebacker Winston Reid, and tight end Blake Whiteheart qualify for this status.

