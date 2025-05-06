Browns Nation

Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Bernie Kosar Is Impressed With 1 Young College QB

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns turned heads with their approach to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Their night started with a massive trade, dealing the No. 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a massive haul, which included trading back to the No. 5 overall pick.

While this move was highly controversial, it wasn’t their most surprising move of this event, as they took two quarterbacks in this year’s draft, one in the third round and one in the fifth.

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders both have their pros and cons, but many fans weren’t thrilled to see the team’s approach to the QB position.

To throw another wrench into these decisions, former Browns QB and analyst Bernie Kosar recently gave high praise to Drew Allar on X, who is said to be one of the top quarterback options in the 2026 draft.

Allar has been great at the collegiate level for the past few seasons, and while many believed he’d come out for the 2025 draft, he waited one more year to hone his skills at Penn State.

It will be interesting to see how the Browns’ coaching staff approaches the quarterback room this year and if someone will emerge as their top option.

Fans are slightly worried that the team won’t be satisfied with their Week 1 option, electing to change quarterbacks at least once throughout the season.

With four viable options on the roster, this approach does make sense, to a degree, so the front office can see what they have, but switching QBs throughout the year can also result in confusion and miscommunication among the offense.

Browns Nation