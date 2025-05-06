Dillon Gabriel Predicted His Own Draft Selection

Cleveland Browns fans and many renowned analysts believed the team would take a quarterback in this year’s draft.

With Deshaun Watson sidelined for the foreseeable future with injuries, the team only had Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco on the roster as their two viable QBs.

The Browns took a quarterback in the third round, selecting Dillon Gabriel as the 94th overall pick, but they also selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

This, of course, has caused a lot of confusion among the fanbase, as they now have five quarterbacks on the roster.

It will be interesting to see how their QB competition plays out over the next several weeks.

Gabriel might not have been a player that many fans saw coming, but it seems that he had a premonition before the draft, indicating that the Browns would take him at this exact draft position.

Analyst Grant Puskar shared a video on X from Gabriel that showed him making bird calls in the woods, hoping to get some sort of sign from nature.

“Cleveland Browns, 94, that’s what he said,” Gabriel said about what the birds were saying.

#Browns Dillon Gabriel predicted his own pick with the help of… birds 🦅 via @NFL pic.twitter.com/uUebdF8CTC — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) May 5, 2025

Sure enough, the Browns took him at 94, fulfilling the prophecy that he laid out.

This was a strange coincidence, of course, but this has now turned into a story that people are talking about.

Gabriel felt in his bones that he was going to be a Brown, and he is now not only on the team but has a legitimate chance to become their starter if everything goes his way.

