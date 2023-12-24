Bernie Kosar Recalls Memorable Browns Game Before Texans Duel

As we enter Week 16 of the NFL season, the Cleveland Browns are preparing for a much-anticipated matchup with the Houston Texans.

Sunday’s game has playoff implications, as the Browns currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the AFC at 9-5.

However, at 8-6, the Texans are hot on their heels and could match the Browns record with a win.

As such, the outcome of today’s game will play a significant role in determining who’s in and who’s out in terms of a playoff spot.

The importance of today’s game reminded Browns legend Bernie Kosar of a similar game 34 years ago in 1989, nearly to the date (via Bernie Kosar on Twitter).

Coincidentally, the game Kosar is referencing also happened to take place against Houston, although back then they were the Oilers.

The Browns went on to win the game 24-20 and seal a division title in what would be one of the greatest games in Cleveland history, as well as Kosar’s career.

Kosar threw two touchdowns, but it was a last-minute rushing touchdown by RB Kevin Mack that ultimately put the Browns up for good.

Now, 34 years later, the Browns have another opportunity to get an important win against a Houston team at the end of the season.

While a win on Sunday doesn’t clinch a playoff spot for the Browns, it will put them one win away from doing so, and that could come in a few days when they face the New York Jets in a Thursday night matchup on December 28th.