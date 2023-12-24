Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns QB Deshaun Watson Shares Update On Shoulder Injury

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Shares Update On Shoulder Injury

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

As he was hosting the inaugural Kids Around the World event for the Deshaun Watson Foundation in Cleveland, Deshaun Watson took a few minutes to give a quick update about his shoulder injury.

Watson, who joined the Cleveland Browns in March of 2022, sustained the shoulder injury in the first half of Cleveland’s Week 10 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

While Watson would end up playing the rest of the game and getting the win for the Browns, the injury ended up being a displaced fracture in the glenoid of his throwing shoulder.

As such, he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery to repair the break.

Watson, who was wearing a cast at the time of the interview, said that his recovery is right on schedule but that it’s tough not being able to help his teammates in the midst of a heated playoff race (via clevelanddotcom on Twitter.)

Prior to his season-ending injury, Watson had been having himself a solid year.

He was 5-1 as a starter and had thrown for 1,115 yards and seven touchdowns while completing just over 61 percent of his passes.

Watson was doing all that in spite of another injury sustained in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, a rotator cuff contusion in his throwing shoulder.

It would be an injury that kept Watson out of several games, but it’s not clear if his season-ending injury is in any way linked to it.

In the meantime, as Watson is recovering and preparing for next year, the Browns control their own destiny in terms of making the playoffs.

They’re currently sitting comfortably in the top Wild Card spot in the AFC and could get one game closer to clinching a playoff spot with a win on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: James Hudson III #66 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Week 16 Game Predictions: Browns at Texans

21 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Opens Up About Recent DPOY Support

22 hours ago

browns helmets

Browns Worked Out 5 Players On Friday

1 day ago

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 20: Julian Edelman speaks on stage during Stagwell Panels at Cannes Lions on June 20, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Julian Edelman Makes A Strong Statement About The Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Reporter Notes Dustin Hopkins Is Close To Breaking A Browns Legendary Record

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio

Video Shows Key Browns Lineman Back In Practice

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Anthony Walker Jr.

Browns Rule Out 4 Defensive Players For Texans Duel In Week 16

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

1 Stat Shows How Difficult It's Been To Score On Browns In 2023

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Gets Honest On Having 4 Different QBs This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Can Reach Bill Belichick Territory With A Win Against The Texans

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Joe Flacco's Big Impact On Browns' Offense

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Bubba Ventrone Has Ultimate Praise For Browns Star

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a stop during the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Colin Cowherd Sends A Warning About The Browns In Playoffs

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows Reason To Have Confidence In Joe Flacco For Playoffs

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after an interception intended for Calvin Ridley #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Browns Next 3 Opponent's Share 1 Thing In Common

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Tanner McCalister #48 and Mike Ford #28 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a fourth quarter interception to win 20-17 over the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Explains Why Browns Can Make A 'Miracle Run'

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Notes Why Browns Star Belongs In MVP Conversation

4 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns and Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after Ward's fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Stats Confirm The Browns Have The Best CB Trio In The NFL

4 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Amari Cooper Is Close To Making Browns History This Season

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Reveals He Battled Another Injury Before Sunday's Game

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Ronnie Hickman Jr.

PFF Gives Browns Rookie Their Highest Grade In Week 15

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

NFL Reveals Playoff Scenarios For The Browns For Week 16

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Numbers Show Browns Playmaker Has Been On A Tear In Last 2 Games

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Shelby Harris

Podcast Host Praises Notable Factor In Browns Latest Victories

5 days ago

Week 16 Game Predictions: Browns at Texans

No more pages to load