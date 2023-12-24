Browns QB Deshaun Watson Shares Update On Shoulder Injury

As he was hosting the inaugural Kids Around the World event for the Deshaun Watson Foundation in Cleveland, Deshaun Watson took a few minutes to give a quick update about his shoulder injury.

Watson, who joined the Cleveland Browns in March of 2022, sustained the shoulder injury in the first half of Cleveland’s Week 10 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

While Watson would end up playing the rest of the game and getting the win for the Browns, the injury ended up being a displaced fracture in the glenoid of his throwing shoulder.

As such, he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery to repair the break.

Watson, who was wearing a cast at the time of the interview, said that his recovery is right on schedule but that it’s tough not being able to help his teammates in the midst of a heated playoff race (via clevelanddotcom on Twitter.)

Prior to his season-ending injury, Watson had been having himself a solid year.

He was 5-1 as a starter and had thrown for 1,115 yards and seven touchdowns while completing just over 61 percent of his passes.

Watson was doing all that in spite of another injury sustained in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, a rotator cuff contusion in his throwing shoulder.

It would be an injury that kept Watson out of several games, but it’s not clear if his season-ending injury is in any way linked to it.

In the meantime, as Watson is recovering and preparing for next year, the Browns control their own destiny in terms of making the playoffs.

They’re currently sitting comfortably in the top Wild Card spot in the AFC and could get one game closer to clinching a playoff spot with a win on Sunday against the Houston Texans.