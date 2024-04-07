Bernie Kosar Remembers Important Day Of His Browns Career

Bernie Kosar is one of the best and most-loved quarterbacks in the history of the Cleveland Browns.

As such, he holds many fond memories of his playing days, including some that date back to when he first entered the NFL.

April 5 marked the 39-year anniversary of when Kosar announced that he would declare for the supplemental draft and enter the NFL, and he took to Twitter to commemorate the memory.

Great Memory !! I’m Not Sure My Wardrobe has Gotten Better Over the Years 😅 #UMatter Go Canes Go Browns @MiamiHurricanes @Browns #DawgPound https://t.co/BonM6rziC9 — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) April 7, 2024

The supplemental draft is a special draft held after the official NFL Draft, typically in the summer months.

The reason that Kosar had to enter the supplemental draft is because he was still a redshirt sophomore, and only college seniors and graduate students were allowed to enter the official draft.

While there was no guarantee that Kosar would get drafted by the Browns in the supplemental draft, he entered with the goal of joining the team.

Being from Youngstown, Ohio, Kosar felt like it was time to move back home after spending his college career in Miami, Florida with the Hurricanes.

When Kosar decided to enter the NFL, despite having two years of college eligibility remaining, it wasn’t a popular decision and it shocked the football world.

However, when the Browns traded with the Buffalo Bills to secure the first overall pick in the supplemental draft to pick Kosar, it became clear that they were as excited to have him on the team as he was to return to Cleveland.

