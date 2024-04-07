Browns Nation

Sunday, April 7, 2024
Bernie Kosar Remembers Important Day Of His Browns Career

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar talks with Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown before the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins on September 25, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

 

Bernie Kosar is one of the best and most-loved quarterbacks in the history of the Cleveland Browns.

As such, he holds many fond memories of his playing days, including some that date back to when he first entered the NFL.

April 5 marked the 39-year anniversary of when Kosar announced that he would declare for the supplemental draft and enter the NFL, and he took to Twitter to commemorate the memory.

The supplemental draft is a special draft held after the official NFL Draft, typically in the summer months.

The reason that Kosar had to enter the supplemental draft is because he was still a redshirt sophomore, and only college seniors and graduate students were allowed to enter the official draft.

While there was no guarantee that Kosar would get drafted by the Browns in the supplemental draft, he entered with the goal of joining the team.

Being from Youngstown, Ohio, Kosar felt like it was time to move back home after spending his college career in Miami, Florida with the Hurricanes.

When Kosar decided to enter the NFL, despite having two years of college eligibility remaining, it wasn’t a popular decision and it shocked the football world.

However, when the Browns traded with the Buffalo Bills to secure the first overall pick in the supplemental draft to pick Kosar, it became clear that they were as excited to have him on the team as he was to return to Cleveland.

Browns Nation