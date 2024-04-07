Draft Analyst Explains What Makes Most Sense For Browns At No. 54

For the first time in quite a while, the Cleveland Browns will be picking in the 50s.

They have the No. 54 selection in the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft, and while they’ll continue to be without a first-round pick, there’s still plenty of value there.

With that in mind, ESPN draft expert Matt Miller pointed out what could make the most sense for this team.

Talking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” he claimed that the Browns could most likely go with a defensive player.

He stated that with them getting D’onta Foreman to be their second or third running back and following the Jerry Jeudy trade, it now makes sense for them to bolster the other side of the field.

With that purpose, he believes GM Andrew Berry is going to go with Texas star DT T’vondre Sweat.

The Browns also have some glaring holes at linebacker, but that position isn’t particularly important for Jim Schwartz’s scheme, so chances are they’re going to address that need in the latter rounds of the draft.

This team has the potential to be very special on defense again, and Sweat is a physical force who could make an immediate impact at the next level.

Of course, he wouldn’t be thrown into the mix so quickly because of the Browns’ elite defensive line, but given the team’s history of injuries and his potential, it shouldn’t take long before he’s out there wreaking havoc with Myles Garrett, assuming they do decide to take him.

