Bernie Kosar Reveals His Thoughts On Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett caught many fans by surprise this week when he publicly requested to be traded on Monday.

Garrett made his feelings clear in his public statement, explicitly requesting the Browns trade him to an organization that could make a Super Bowl run in 2025.

The defensive end has been with the Browns since the team drafted him with the first overall pick in 2017, but Cleveland has not experienced consistent success during his tenure nor advanced beyond the AFC Divisional round.

Since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999, the Browns have made three playoff appearances; two of which occurred during Garrett’s time with the team.

Despite the franchise’s lack of success, Browns legend Bernie Kosar was like many fans when he first heard about Garrett’s trade request.

Kosar recently revealed his thoughts and shared his disappointment about Garrett wanting to leave the Browns after eight seasons.

“This one kind of caught me by surprise. And I’d like to sit here today with a really intelligent answer, but from a Browns perspective, and a fan perspective, I’m not really sure what to think, but I was absolutely surprised and, bluntly, disappointed thinking about what the future entails for us,” Kosar said.

The last time Cleveland was a consistent playoff contender was in the 1980s when the team made three AFC Championship appearances with Kosar leading the offense.

Under current head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have made two playoff appearances, going 1-2 in the postseason.

Garrett is under contract until the end of the 2026 NFL season.

