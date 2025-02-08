Nick Chubb Breaks Silence About His Pending Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns could look a little different, roster-wise, by the time the 2025 NFL season begins, and they have already made some meaningful changes in recent months.

Before the midseason trade deadline, they traded veteran five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Za’Darius Smith, and now star defensive end Myles Garrett has asked to be traded.

Another change could come at running back, where Nick Chubb is about to become a free agent.

But he said he would like to remain with the Browns, despite the team’s grim outlook.

“Of course,” Chubb told the Beacon Journal Friday. I’m not sure how it’ll work,” Chubb said. “This is the first time I’ve been a free agent. But I’d like to get it done sooner than later.”

Over the last several years, Chubb emerged as one of the NFL’s very best running backs, and from 2019, his second pro season, to 2022, he was named to the Pro Bowl four straight times.

But early in 2023, he suffered a severe knee injury, and he didn’t return until midway this season.

He never managed to return to his old level of production following his return, and it is an open question of whether he will ever be a star-level player again.

In 2022, his last full season, he ran for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 27 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown, but in eight games this year, he was only able to muster 332 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns while averaging 3.3 yards per rushing attempt.

