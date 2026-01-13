Bernie Kosar Reveals Update About His Health

Former Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar continues to be in everyone’s prayers. The retired signal caller has been dealing with multiple health issues lately.

Kosar was back in the hospital almost a week ago. He revealed that he was experiencing a “small rejection” after his liver transplant last month.

With that in mind, he took to social media to share another significant health update with his followers. This time, he revealed that he would probably be discharged today.

Kosar added that he was looking forward to seeing Paul Sidoti at the House of Blues this weekend before heading to Miami to support his Miami Hurricanes in the National Championship game vs. the Indiana Hoosiers.

“Good morning. Focused on getting healthy and getting discharged today. Looking forward to seeing Paul Sidoti at the House of Blues this Saturday, then heading to Miami Monday to support our Miami Hurricanes. Let’s have a winning day,” Kosar posted on X.

The former Super Bowl champion has remained positive during these tough times, sharing heartwarming updates and spreading love to his followers. Still, it hasn’t been an easy couple of months for Kosar.

He’s been in and out of the hospital since he went under the knife in November. He got his new liver from diehard Browns fan Bryce Dunlap, who passed away at 21 years old due to unexpected complications from a brain injury.

The Browns honored him in their final game of the year. Kosar has been dealing with Parkinson’s disease and liver failure for the past couple of years. He’s one of the most beloved and respected figures in the Cleveland sports community, not to mention one of the most avid and vocal Browns supporters. It’s nice to see that he’s getting healthier and that his latest trip to the hospital may not have been much more than just a health scare.

Hopefully, he’ll have a better quality of life and avoid being back in the hospital for a long time.

