Bernie Kosar Shares Worrisome Health Update

Back in November of 2025, Cleveland Browns legendary quarterback Bernie Kosar received a liver transplant after he shared that doctors had told him he was showing early signs of Parkinson’s disease and needed a new liver. After the transplant, things were on the up and up until he was again hospitalized in December with E. coli poisoning.

Things once again seemed to be going better, but he recently shared another worrisome health update that has fans concerned. His latest update is concerning, but the hope is that it’s just a bump in the road to a smooth recovery as he continues to adapt to his new liver.

Kosar shared a video on X from a hospital bed, which was jarring to see, but it sounds like he is in good spirits and believes things are trending up. He noted that he is going through a “small rejection” of the new liver, but with the help of his trusted medical team, he’ll continue on his road to recovery.

“2026 it’s gonna be a great year for us but it started out a little rough for me here. My body had a small rejection right now of the liver. I’m back in here, IV’d up, trying to get my body to accept this new gift, so I can get on to have an awesome, positive 2026,” Kosar said.

Back in the hospital, but my outlook is strong. 2026 will be a great year for everyone. UMatter 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GxmS0iR8Kz — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) January 7, 2026

Kosar previously stated he wasn’t sure he was going to be around to see his upcoming birthday on November 25th, but he is now in 2026, and hopefully, the worst is behind him. Complications from a liver transplant are certainly normal, and with Browns fans continuing to rally around him, hopefully this is the last one.

The 62-year-old Kosar is arguably the most accomplished quarterback in team history, as he most notably led his squad to consecutive appearances in the AFC Championship game in the 1980s. He is a valued member of this franchise and a huge presence in the community, and all of us at Browns Nation wish him nothing but the best and hope he gets out of that hospital bed as soon as possible.

NEXT:

Josh Cribbs Reveals How Kevin Stefanski Could Have Saved His Job