Bernie Kosar Shares Encouraging Health Update

In a season filled with bad news, the Cleveland Browns just learned something encouraging and heartwarming. One of their most beloved figures is finally home after another stay in the hospital.

Browns legend Bernie Kosar recently revealed that he is comfortable at home following his latest stint in the hospital.

“Finally discharged, thankfully. Let’s have a winning, positive day with all the people, families, and communities we touch. You matter,” Kosar said.

Great news this morning as Bernie Kosar has been discharged from the hospital!! LFG @BernieKosarQB 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/kneuPgLc8v — McNeil (@REFLOG18) December 17, 2025

Unfortunately, Kosar has been in and out of the hospital since November, when he underwent a liver transplant. That operation came with many complications and delays, but it was eventually successful.

Additionally, his doctors informed him that he was showing early signs of Parkinson’s. This was the latest health problem after years of issues for the 62-year-old Kosar.

After seeming to be on the mend, Kosar revealed last week that he was having more health problems with E. coli blood poisoning and an infection. But now all of that seems to be done, and Kosar is on the mend, thankfully at his own home.

Kosar played for the Browns from 1985 to 1993 and helped the team reach three AFC Championship Game appearances in the 80s. He is still third in franchise history and holds 21,904 passing yards.

Kosar didn’t just play for the Browns, however. He also joined the Dallas Cowboys and earned a Super Bowl ring with them in 1993. After that, he was with the Miami Dolphins until 1996.

Kosar has been through a lot over the last few years, but especially recently.

Hopefully, this latest health update from him is the last for some time.

