Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Bernie Kosar Shares Encouraging Health Update

Bernie Kosar Shares Encouraging Health Update

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Bernie Kosar Shares Encouraging Health Update
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

In a season filled with bad news, the Cleveland Browns just learned something encouraging and heartwarming. One of their most beloved figures is finally home after another stay in the hospital.

Browns legend Bernie Kosar recently revealed that he is comfortable at home following his latest stint in the hospital.

“Finally discharged, thankfully. Let’s have a winning, positive day with all the people, families, and communities we touch. You matter,” Kosar said.

Unfortunately, Kosar has been in and out of the hospital since November, when he underwent a liver transplant. That operation came with many complications and delays, but it was eventually successful.

Additionally, his doctors informed him that he was showing early signs of Parkinson’s. This was the latest health problem after years of issues for the 62-year-old Kosar.

After seeming to be on the mend, Kosar revealed last week that he was having more health problems with E. coli blood poisoning and an infection. But now all of that seems to be done, and Kosar is on the mend, thankfully at his own home.

Kosar played for the Browns from 1985 to 1993 and helped the team reach three AFC Championship Game appearances in the 80s. He is still third in franchise history and holds 21,904 passing yards.

Kosar didn’t just play for the Browns, however. He also joined the Dallas Cowboys and earned a Super Bowl ring with them in 1993. After that, he was with the Miami Dolphins until 1996.

Kosar has been through a lot over the last few years, but especially recently.

Hopefully, this latest health update from him is the last for some time.

NEXT:  Insider Warns Browns About Potential Move With Shedeur Sanders
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
Jerry Jeudy Gets Honest About His Chemistry With Shedeur Sanders
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team was defeated by the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field on November 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Insider Warns Browns About Potential Move With Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns helmet
7 Browns Players Missed Practice On Wednesday
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 14: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Kevin Stefanski Gives Major Compliment To Josh Allen
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: A detail of a line of scrimmage during the first quarter between the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
One Browns Rookie Stood Out In Sunday’s Rough Loss
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A general view during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
Rumored Browns OT Prospect Announces He Will Enter 2026 Draft
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

Browns Nation