Bernie Kosar Gives Worrisome Health Update

Cleveland Browns and NFL fans continue to rally around Bernie Kosar. The legendary personality is once again dealing with some health issues. Kosar just posted a clip on social media revealing that he’s back in the hospital.

Per the 62-year-old, he will have to undergo treatment after being diagnosed with an infection and E.coli blood poisoning.

“Hasn’t been a great last few days this week, being back in the hospital with E. coli blood poisoning and an infection here. But doing way better. Gonna be in the rest of the week. Having trouble, as you can see with some of the lines in me right now,” Kosar said.

Back in the hospital with E. coli blood poisoning. Still choosing to make today a winning day. Let’s make a real difference in the lives we touch—families, communities, all of it. One step at a time. 💪 U Matter pic.twitter.com/q3ceEApyk4 — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) December 10, 2025

He had a liver transplant roughly one month ago. He was discharged in almost no time, but he’s been in and out of the hospital ever since.

Kosar got the liver from 21-year-old Browns fan Bryce Dunlap, a North Olmsted native who passed away unexpectedly. The former Super Bowl champion publicly thanked him and his family for that ‘great gift’ on social media.

Kosar has been dealing with major health issues for a while now. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and he was diagnosed with liver failure back in 2024. Even so, that hasn’t changed his joyful and playful nature, and he’s made sure to use his platform to keep inspiring and motivating his followers.

These are delicate situations, and while he’s always stayed close to the game and the organization, he needs to rest and make sure to heal before getting back to work. He’s one of the most beloved and respected members of the Cleveland sports community. Hopefully, this will be just a minor setback before a major comeback.

Browns and football fans will keep him in their prayers and wish him a speedy recovery.

NEXT:

Bruce Arians Predicts Coaching Shakeup That Could Hit Browns