Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 10, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Bernie Kosar Gives Worrisome Health Update

Bernie Kosar Gives Worrisome Health Update

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Bernie Kosar Gives Worrisome Health Update
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

Cleveland Browns and NFL fans continue to rally around Bernie Kosar. The legendary personality is once again dealing with some health issues. Kosar just posted a clip on social media revealing that he’s back in the hospital.

Per the 62-year-old, he will have to undergo treatment after being diagnosed with an infection and E.coli blood poisoning.

“Hasn’t been a great last few days this week, being back in the hospital with E. coli blood poisoning and an infection here. But doing way better. Gonna be in the rest of the week. Having trouble, as you can see with some of the lines in me right now,” Kosar said.

He had a liver transplant roughly one month ago. He was discharged in almost no time, but he’s been in and out of the hospital ever since.

Kosar got the liver from 21-year-old Browns fan Bryce Dunlap, a North Olmsted native who passed away unexpectedly. The former Super Bowl champion publicly thanked him and his family for that ‘great gift’ on social media.

Kosar has been dealing with major health issues for a while now. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and he was diagnosed with liver failure back in 2024. Even so, that hasn’t changed his joyful and playful nature, and he’s made sure to use his platform to keep inspiring and motivating his followers.

These are delicate situations, and while he’s always stayed close to the game and the organization, he needs to rest and make sure to heal before getting back to work. He’s one of the most beloved and respected members of the Cleveland sports community. Hopefully, this will be just a minor setback before a major comeback.

Browns and football fans will keep him in their prayers and wish him a speedy recovery.

NEXT:  Bruce Arians Predicts Coaching Shakeup That Could Hit Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Shedeur Sanders Addresses Viral On-Field Controversy
A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
Familiar Face Returns To Browns’ Defensive Line
TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Bruce Arians Predicts Coaching Shakeup That Could Hit Browns
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Martin Emerson Jr. #23 makes his way onto the field prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Get Encouraging Injury Update On Martin Emerson Jr.
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A general view during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
New Mock Draft Suggests Unexpected Pick For Browns
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Andre Szmyt #25 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a field goal against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of the game at Huntington Bank Field on October 19, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Analyst Makes Big Statement About Browns’ Rookie Class
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation