Bernie Kosar Shares Big Update About His Health

The Cleveland Browns, the NFL community, and the city of Cleveland as a whole are keeping tabs on Bernie Kosar. The legendary quarterback is still dealing with some health issues, and he’s making sure to keep everybody in the loop.

Kosar went back to the hospital over the weekend after being discharged from his liver transplant surgery last week.

Now, he’s staying positive and hoping to get back home today, as he showed in a now-viral clip he shared on X:

“Good morning. Interesting couple of days as I wait for my hopefully-coming-soon second discharge. Talk to you later. You matter,” Kosar said.

Good morning! Cheers to a winning day and a hopeful discharge. Umatter🙌 pic.twitter.com/TQcX3ZQ1BB — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) December 2, 2025

Cleveland Rallying Around Kosar During Tough Health Battle

The former Browns star had been dealing with liver failure and Parkinson’s disease for a while now. He got a liver transplant from a young Browns fan who recently passed away.

Kosar has been quite active and close to the community since he walked away from the game. He’s an avid Browns supporter and a class act, and he’s repeatedly talked about how much he wanted to be there to watch the team play over the past couple of weeks.

Multiple NFL figures have rallied around him and sent him words of encouragement and love during these tough times. Even Bill Belichick got on social media to wish him well.

Kosar is one of the most beloved and respected figures in Cleveland sports history.

Everybody’s pulling for him, and people will remain vigilant, keeping tabs on every message he shares.

Hopefully, this will all be a distant memory in no time, and he’ll be back home to his family sooner rather than later.

