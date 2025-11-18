Bernie Kosar Sends Message To Fans Amid Major Health Update

Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar has been going through a serious health crisis, and he’s kept his fans updated every step of the way. Recently, he was able to give them some news they were all waiting for.

Kosar took to social media to reveal that he had received a new liver after waiting for more than a year on the transplant list. Still in his hospital bed, the former quarterback shared a relieving message about his health.

“Hey, I’m out and I’m feeling good! Ready to enjoy the rest of the week and the rest of our lives. You matter,” Kosar said.

I’m out and I’m feeling good! 🙌matter! pic.twitter.com/jS5ttogN5q — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) November 18, 2025

Bernie Kosar Faces Critical Days After Liver Transplant

The transplant took place at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center after a series of setbacks. Kosar has been sharing the journey with fans, including the highs and the lows.

Just last week, he revealed that he was set to get a new liver, but the surgery was delayed because the donor’s organ was infected. Additionally, Kosar has had to suffer through multiple procedures to stop internal bleeding.

The situation remains severe, but Kosar has kept a good attitude through it all. But despite the positive attitude and optimism, he still faces hurdles ahead.

The first few days after a transplant are critical, and Kosar’s medical team must monitor him closely in case of rejection or infection. He is in good spirits, but Kosar’s journey isn’t over. Throughout the entire process, he has received so much support and love from Browns fans who have been rooting for his biggest comeback yet.

We are all pulling for Bernie to have a healthy recovery.

