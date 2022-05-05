Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Things To Know About Catherine Raiche

3 Things To Know About Catherine Raiche

By

(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have not officially announced it, but there is plenty of reporting, including by Tony Grossi that indicates the team is about to hire Catherine Raiche, 33, for a high-ranking executive role in the organization.

Raiche would come to the Browns after serving three seasons, since 2019, with the Philadelphia Eagles in operations, most recently in the 2021 season as Vice President of Football Operations.

She rose through the ranks of the CFL (and briefly in the XFL) where she began the football executive chapter of career in 2015.

 

1. Non-Sports Background

Raiche was born in Montreal in 1989.

She has an undergraduate legal degree and a Master’s degree in tax.

Most recently, she interviewed for the general manager position with the Minnesota Vikings which ironically went to former Browns’ executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

 

2. Student Of The Game

Raiche told USA Today last year that she is a perennial student of the game of football.

She said:

“If you’re a student of the game, you’re a student of the game — regardless of who you are. And that’s who I am. For the longest time, I feel like we’ve picked out of 50% of the pool … but if you open the pool to 100%, you may get really, really qualified candidates.

“I hope we get more and more and more — and not just get them in, but also help them grow.”

Raiche appears ready to shatter the proverbial glass ceiling and extend a hand to those blazing the path behind her.

 

3. Worked With Andrew Berry Before

In 2019, Berry was the Vice President of Football Operations for the Philadelphia Eagles and Raiche worked as football operations coordinator.

 

Conclusion

There will be people who try to equate Raiche’s imminent hiring as a quid pro quo for trading for Deshaun Watson.

Elevating a woman high into the same organization that also traded for a high profile quarterback with 22 alleged complaints against him for sexual misconduct are not equal, and one does not reflect in any way on the other.

Raiche has worked hard to get where she is, and her hiring in no way is related to Watson.

Berry worked with her before, and the Browns have a great reputation for hiring women, as evidenced by Callie Bronson’s elevation in the organization.

Do not correlate one with the other.

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Marcus Santos-Silva #14 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrates during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on March 20, 2022 in San Diego, California.
3 Things To Know About Browns TE Marcus Santos-Silva
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fans React To NFL Insiders Report On Baker Mayfield
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (5/5/22)

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 Things To Know About Browns TE Marcus Santos-Silva

No more pages to load