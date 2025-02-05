Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, February 5, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Named As Best Fit For Top QB Prospect

Browns Named As Best Fit For Top QB Prospect

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Named As Best Fit For Top QB Prospect
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ plans may have changed drastically.

With Myles Garrett’s trade request, they could opt to flip his contract and get multiple draft picks.

More than that, they could also choose not to pursue a quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft, considering that there doesn’t seem to be many difference-makers at the position.

Nevertheless, if they do choose to draft a quarterback, they might want to pass on the top two prospects.

At least, that’s how Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report feels.

In his latest column, he claimed that they should go after Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, given how his skill set fits Kevin Stefanski’s offensive system:

“Cleveland would be a logical landing spot for Milroe for a couple of reasons. For one, the Browns are likely to return to Kevin Stefanski’s zone-running, play-action-heavy offense after the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. It’s a system that would accentuate Milroe’s skills as a runner and downfield passer,” Knox said.

That makes sense, and he also has a history and a relationship with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who coached him briefly with the Crimson Tide.

Milroe has been tied to the Browns since Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator, and some claimed that they could even be tempted to draft him with the No. 2 pick.

That shouldn’t be the case anymore.

If the Browns trade Garrett, they won’t realistically be expected to compete for a playoff spot next season.

That means they could use the No. 2 pick to get the best player available, who might be either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.

Then, they would have to find a way to get Milroe further down the road in the first round, most likely trading up from a later pick, as he might not be available by the time they’re on the clock in the second round.

It would be tricky, but they have the assets to pull it off.

NEXT:  Nick Chubb Could Draw Interest From Division Rival
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation