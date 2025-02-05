Browns Named As Best Fit For Top QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns’ plans may have changed drastically.

With Myles Garrett’s trade request, they could opt to flip his contract and get multiple draft picks.

More than that, they could also choose not to pursue a quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft, considering that there doesn’t seem to be many difference-makers at the position.

Nevertheless, if they do choose to draft a quarterback, they might want to pass on the top two prospects.

At least, that’s how Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report feels.

In his latest column, he claimed that they should go after Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, given how his skill set fits Kevin Stefanski’s offensive system:

“Cleveland would be a logical landing spot for Milroe for a couple of reasons. For one, the Browns are likely to return to Kevin Stefanski’s zone-running, play-action-heavy offense after the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. It’s a system that would accentuate Milroe’s skills as a runner and downfield passer,” Knox said.

That makes sense, and he also has a history and a relationship with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who coached him briefly with the Crimson Tide.

Milroe has been tied to the Browns since Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator, and some claimed that they could even be tempted to draft him with the No. 2 pick.

That shouldn’t be the case anymore.

If the Browns trade Garrett, they won’t realistically be expected to compete for a playoff spot next season.

That means they could use the No. 2 pick to get the best player available, who might be either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.

Then, they would have to find a way to get Milroe further down the road in the first round, most likely trading up from a later pick, as he might not be available by the time they’re on the clock in the second round.

It would be tricky, but they have the assets to pull it off.

