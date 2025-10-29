Bill Cowher Sends Clear Message To Browns About Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns are facing a crossroads right now.

On the one hand, they’re not good enough to make a postseason run.

On the other hand, you never want to trade one of the best players in the league.

With that in mind, former NFL head coach Bill Cowher addressed the rumors surrounding Myles Garrett and gave the Browns some advice.

“He’s a generational player. I don’t think you trade generational players,” Cowher said. “This is a good defense.This is an offense that’s still trying to find its way with a young quarterback. They’re still only three games out of first place. I think if you’re close, you go get someone, but I think if you’re gonna take a player off your team, that’s not a great message to send to the rest of the players on your team. Are you giving up on this season? I don’t think you get rid of generational players.”

Garrett is arguably the best player in the NFL, and moving on from him, either before this year’s upcoming trade deadline or during the offseason, would signal a total rebuild.

Then again, that might be the best course of action.

Garrett is angry, and the last thing this team needs is another distraction or a player with a big ego making it all about them.

He signed up for this, knowing how things would be, so he doesn’t get to act this way now.

He’s being paid handsomely and has to perform at the highest level, like he has done so far.

But if there’s a way to get real value in return for his services, the Browns should at least consider trading him.

It’s not like having a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate has resulted in the Browns winning games, and as tough as it would be to see him go, there’s plenty of other things they can fix.

NEXT:

Baker Mayfield Opens Up About Browns' QB Struggles