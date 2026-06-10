Browns Named Potential Landing Spot For Free Agent Linebacker

The Cleveland Browns have already made some big changes and additions to their roster, but they may not be done yet. The team could continue to alter its team and bring in more help from all over the league.

If they are going to do that, they may want to get creative. They could take a chance on players who haven’t been able to shine at their current teams, giving them a second life in Cleveland. Writing for Bleacher Report, Kristopher Knox suggested that the Browns take a hard look at Kenneth Murray, currently of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Murray hasn’t been a breakout star in LA, but that could change if he came to Cleveland.

“Linebacker Kenneth Murray entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. Though he never became a star in L.A. and lasted just four seasons with the franchise, he has remained a starting-caliber linebacker. Murray isn’t a high-level starter, but he’d be a logical target for teams looking to reload their linebacker groups, like the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders,” Knox wrote.

Right now, the Browns have some talent in their linebacker group, especially with the exciting talent of reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger. But an NFL team is always better when it has more depth, and Murray could provide Cleveland with that.

Plus, Murray wouldn’t cost the Browns too much and wouldn’t require that they put too much at risk in a signing. This could be a win-win for both sides: giving Murray a chance to turn a corner and start a new, exciting chapter in Cleveland and giving the Browns someone who could be inexpensive but able to bring backup to the lineup.

The new season is rapidly approaching, which means that if the Browns are serious about signing Murray or another free agent like him, they need to get to work and put a deal together.

Time will be running out soon.

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