Browns WR Is Turning Heads At Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of reasons to feel good about what is happening on offense this week, and one of the most encouraging storylines coming out of mandatory minicamp has nothing to do with a first-round pick or a high-profile quarterback competition. Second-year wide receiver Isaiah Bond is making a statement in Berea, and the people watching him every day are taking notice.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot noted that Bond is coming on strong this offseason.

“Second-year receiver Isaiah Bond has had an excellent offseason, and stacked another good day Tuesday with a deep ball from Shedeur Sanders and other fine catches. Bond has elevated his game from last season, and has developed a nice chemistry with both QBs,” Cabot wrote.

The deep ball connection between Sanders and Bond has been one of the consistent themes throughout the entire offseason program, from OTAs all the way through the first days of mandatory minicamp.

Bond enters year two with a genuine opportunity to carve out a meaningful role in Todd Monken’s offense. His rookie numbers told an interesting story. He appeared in all 16 games and finished with 18 receptions for 338 yards, but his 18.8 yards per reception average was the number that turned heads. That kind of explosiveness on a per catch basis is not a fluke. It is a reflection of what Bond is capable of when the ball finds him in space, and it is exactly the kind of production Monken’s system is designed to generate on a consistent basis.

Monken spoke about Bond and loves what he is seeing.

“Really come along,” Monken said. “Early on, getting his feet underneath himself and learning the offense. But he’s certainly put himself in position to make plays down the field. Everybody knows about his speed. I think what’s undervalued is his balance and body control. I think he gets in and out of his breaks and is able to keep his speed and it’s been fun to watch.

Browns fans should keep a close eye on Isaiah Bond this summer.

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