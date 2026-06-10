Insider Names 2 Offensive Standouts From Browns Minicamp

The 2026 season is going to look very different for the Cleveland Browns, with a mix of established stars and fresh rookies looking to make their mark on the team.

Fans are getting acquainted with the players who could be most important in the new season. Writing for The Athletic, Zac Jackson noted that second-year talent Isaiah Bond is looking good at minicamp. The same is true for incoming rookie Denzel Boston.

Jackson highlighted the fact that Boston looked great on the field along with Shedeur Sanders, which may be a sign of how much potential he has and how much playing time he could earn in the new year.

“The offensive standouts of the spring continue to be second-year wide receiver Isaiah Bond and rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston, who has been working with the No. 2 offense early in practice but has earned plenty of starter’s reps in the competitive periods. It was notable that Sanders started one of the 11-on-11 periods with a quick out to Boston, which can be taken as a sign of confidence in the rookie. Bond looks like a stronger, more confident player in his second NFL season,” Jackson wrote.

This is great news for Bond because there were a lot of questions about how the wide receiver room would look in the new year. With the drafting of both Boston and KC Concepcion, it sounds like the room is coming together quickly.

Many people are talking about the team’s quarterbacks, and they should be. But it’s vital that fans pay attention to the Browns’ wide receivers.

Bond might be on the verge of a huge second season in the league, and Boston sounds ready to show he’s well worth the draft pick Cleveland spent on him.

NEXT:

Andrew Berry Shares Insight About Browns' QB Competition