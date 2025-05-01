Browns Nation

Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Bills Sign Former Browns WR

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

While the Cleveland Browns addressed multiple offensive needs with their 2025 NFL Draft picks, the wide receiver position was not one of those.

Cleveland felt comfortable with its current roster, one that is headed by Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy and features several young players the team has drafted over the past few years.

On Wednesday, one wide receiver officially left the Browns’ roster despite the team deploying a seldom-used tender to keep him.

NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that an AFC East squad was signing the Browns’ former wide receiver.

“Source: Bills are signing former Browns WR Elijah Moore to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million,” Schefter said.

Cleveland had previously offered Moore an unrestricted free agent tender to remain with Cleveland, a deal worth up to $3.4 million for 2025.

Cleveland insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed why the team did that, suggesting that the Browns hoped to gain a draft pick from Moore’s signing.

“Browns had applied the unrestricted FA tender for compensatory pick formula inclusion,” Cabot said.

Moore was with the Browns for two years after the team traded the New York Jets a draft pick for him.

He played all 34 regular-season games for Cleveland, catching 120 passes for 1,178 yards and three touchdowns during his tenure with the Browns.

The wide receiver spent two seasons with the Jets after New York picked him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he was never able to find a foothold with his original team.

Cleveland recently addressed their wide receiver depth by signing veteran Diontae Johnson, a receiver who has played for the Steelers, Ravens, Texans, and Panthers during his six-year NFL career.

