Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Bleacher Report Names 1 Free Agent RB The Browns Should Sign This Offseason

A Cleveland Browns banner hangs on the fence of the Cleveland Browns training facility during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to address several needs in the upcoming offseason.

The team has a weak offensive line and an unstable quarterback situation.

Nevertheless, perhaps the easiest need to address will be the running back position.

Neither Jerome Ford nor Pierre Strong Jr. have proven to be lead backs.

With Nick Chubb suffering yet another injury and not getting any younger, the team cannot bank all of their hopes on him magically returning to his old form and, more importantly, staying healthy.

With that in mind, the NFL Bleacher Report Scouting Department believes they should strongly consider going after Jaylen Warren:

“Stealing a playmaker from the Steelers could ease some of that pain. Jaylen Warren has shown signs that he could be a good lead back or a high-end receiving back. Either way, he’s taken a back seat to Najee Harris,” Bleacher Report said.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be very limited in bringing him and Najee Harris back.

Warren took a back seat to Harris this season, mostly because he started the year injured.

His work as a dynamic pass-catching back could bring the spark this offense needs, provided they also fix the offensive line.

Warren is familiar with the rest of the AFC North Division, having spent his entire career with a divisional rival.

Also, he might not be as expensive as other options in the market.

While not a superstar by any means, he’s shown that he can hold down the fort and operate as a team’s primary ball carrier if need be.

The Browns will still need to take a deep look at the roster and assess multiple areas, but one thing’s for sure: They need to add a running back.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation