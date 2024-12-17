Analyst Questions If Browns’ QB Situation Matters In Final 3 Games

The Cleveland Browns don’t have much to play for in the final three weeks of the regular season.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has managed to win three games all season, and with the NFL Draft closing in, there’s not much to do but to get to the finish line.

That’s why Ken Carman couldn’t care less about the team’s quarterback situation for the upcoming matchup.

Talking to Anthony Lima on their show on 92.3 The Fan, he argued that people shouldn’t even care at this point.

He said this should not be a major conversation topic as the team is not going anywhere.

Lima, on the other hand, argued that the team might want to look at Dorian Thompson-Robinson, given that they drafted him.

That does make some sense.

They were high on Thompson-Robinson during his rookie season.

He had also passed Jameis Winston in the depth chart before Winston found his way to the field because of a string of injuries.

Granted, Thompson-Robinson has shown little in limited action to prove whether he can lead this team in the future.

Then again, everybody knows what Winston brings to the table.

He’s a ten-year veteran, so he is what he is at this point, and it’s not like everybody in the league hasn’t seen enough of him.

If anything, even if the Browns believe he’s their starter for the future, they might want to keep him out of harm’s way by starting the second-year signal-caller.

