Bleacher Report Names Browns’ Best Kept Secret Of 2022

There always seems to be a handful of players that perform well on the field, but still go unnoticed.

Often times, injuries or lack of consistent playing time are what holds these players back from reaching their full potential.

Recently, Bleacher Report made an article listing every teams best kept secret on their roster.

Honestly, the Cleveland Browns could have a few candidates for this honor.

This team has plenty of young and up-and-coming players that are on the verge of breaking out.

However, the BR team made the right choice here by naming safety Grant Delpit as the Browns’ best kept secret.

Delpit’s Journey

In 2020, the Browns selected Delpit in the second round of the NFL Draft.

The LSU product was well deserving of being drafted 44th overall after his strong performances in college.

Unfortunately, Delpit didn’t touch the field during the 2020 campaign.

The young safety suffered a torn Achilles before the season began.

#Browns rookie S Grant Delpit has suffered a torn Achilles, the MRI confirmed. This ends his promising season before it began. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2020

Finally, Delpit was able to get on the field during the 2021 season.

He recorded 66 tackles, three passes defended, and one interception in 15 games (seven starts) with Cleveland.

It was nice to see the former Jim Thorpe award winner back on the field and making an impact.

Now, Delpit will get a chance to be a full-time starting safety in 2022.

What To Expect

Last season, the Browns got a taste of what Delpit brings to the table.

He appears fully healthy and ready to take full-time snaps with Cleveland next season.

The dynamic safety is already making big plays during the Browns’ workouts.

Deshaun Watson looking for Amari Cooper in the back corner of the end zone. Grant Delpit had other plans #Browns pic.twitter.com/9yS5IQNLtf — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 14, 2022

The 23-year-old looks limitless on the field and appears capable of making any play.

He is a player that is truly capable of being a top-5 safety in the league, assuming everything goes right.

Although, the Browns just want to get a full healthy season out of Delpit in 2022.

The team doesn’t appear to have any plans of limiting Delpit next season.

That means, he’ll be the starting safety right away with Ronnie Harrison Jr. behind him.

Harrison is a capable safety, but the Browns appear to be all-in on the development of Delpit.

If healthy, Delpit could end up being a top-10 safety by the end of the 2022 season.

Other Candidates

To be fair, Delpit is well deserving of being named the Browns best kept secret.

However, this roster does have a few other players that are deserving of that honor.

Most notably, linebacker Anthony Walker is someone who continues to go under-the-radar.

Last season, Walker recorded 113 tackles through 13 games (12 starts) in Cleveland.

He is known for his great locker room presence and is putting on a show whenever he’s on the field.

Luckily, the Browns were able to bring back Walker for the 2022 campaign.

Another candidate for best kept secret is wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

The 23-year-old has ridiculous speed and is capable of making big plays at any moment.

In 2021, Peoples-Jones recorded 34 receptions, 597 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in 14 games (nine starts) with the Browns.

All three of these players could earn the title of best kept secret in Cleveland.

Now it’s time to see which of them is going to put together the best season for the Browns in 2022.